Rare Earth Magnet Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The rare earth permanent magnet material refers to an alloy formed of rare earth metal and a transition metal. This permanent magnet material made by a certain process is extremely magnetic and can be maintained for a long time. Rare earth magnets have been developed for four generations. The first and second generations are RE-Co permanent magnets, ie Co-based permanent magnets: the first generation as type 5 SmCo alloys (SmCo5) and the second generation as Rare-earth Sintered Magnet7 SmCo alloys (Sm2Co17). Since Sm reserve is scare, Co And Ni is also a valuable strategic metal, the first two generations of rare earth permanent magnets have not been widely used,their major market are only for the high-end military area. The third and fourth generation rare earth permanent magnets are RE-FE-B permanent magnets. It is the third generation – NdFeB alloy (Nd2Fe14B), also the most widely used rare earth permanent magnet; the fourth generation is Sm-Fe-N alloy. (Sm2Fe17N3), but Sm-Fe-N alloy has not yet entered the stage of commercial production.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Rare Earth Magnet in global, including the following market information:

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/121952/global-rare-earth-magnet-market-2022-2028-863

Global Rare Earth Magnet Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Rare Earth Magnet Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Rare Earth Magnet companies in 2021 (%)

The global Rare Earth Magnet market was valued at 10320 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 14590 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Sintered Neodymium Magnet Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Rare Earth Magnet include Hitachi Metals Group, Shin-Etsu, TDK, VAC, Beijing Zhong Ke San Huan Hi-Tech, Yunsheng Company, YSM, JL MAG and ZHmag, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Rare Earth Magnet manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Rare Earth Magnet Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Rare Earth Magnet Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Sintered Neodymium Magnet

Bonded Neodymium Magnet

Other

Global Rare Earth Magnet Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Rare Earth Magnet Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

EV

Other Automotive

Air Conditioning

Aerospace & Defense

Wind Energy

Consumer Goods & Electronics

Industrial Machinery

Others

Global Rare Earth Magnet Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Rare Earth Magnet Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Rare Earth Magnet revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Rare Earth Magnet revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Rare Earth Magnet sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Rare Earth Magnet sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Hitachi Metals Group

Shin-Etsu

TDK

VAC

Beijing Zhong Ke San Huan Hi-Tech

Yunsheng Company

YSM

JL MAG

ZHmag

Jingci Material Science

AT&M

NBJJ

Innuovo Magnetics

SGM

Galaxy Magnetic

Zhejiang Zhongyuan Magnetic Industry Limited

Earth- Panda

Magsuper

Daido Electronics

Tianhe Magnetics

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/121952/global-rare-earth-magnet-market-2022-2028-863

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Rare Earth Magnet Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Rare Earth Magnet Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Rare Earth Magnet Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Rare Earth Magnet Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Rare Earth Magnet Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Rare Earth Magnet Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Rare Earth Magnet Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Rare Earth Magnet Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Rare Earth Magnet Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Rare Earth Magnet Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Rare Earth Magnet Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Rare Earth Magnet Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Rare Earth Magnet Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Rare Earth Magnet Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Rare Earth Magnet Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Rare Earth Magnet Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/