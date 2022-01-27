Sealing Coatings Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Sealing Coatings refers to the coating formed by the coating to prevent rain or groundwater leakage of a coating. Can be widely used in building roofing, basement, underground garage, indoor kitchen and toilet, water room, balcony, facade facade, slit, window, window, pillar, pipe channel and grain, water tower, swimming pool, Steel structure plant roof, power plant cooling tower wall waterproof.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Sealing Coatings in global, including the following market information:

Global Sealing Coatings Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Sealing Coatings Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Sealing Coatings companies in 2021 (%)

The global Sealing Coatings market was valued at 13670 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 17330 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Liquid Sealing Coatings Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Sealing Coatings include BASF, Alumasc Exterior Building Products, BB Fabrication Renaulac, Koster., GRUPO PUMA, DRACO, COATNCOOL, Rialto and Solomon Colors, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Sealing Coatings manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Sealing Coatings Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Sealing Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Liquid Sealing Coatings

Dry Sealing Coatings

Global Sealing Coatings Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Sealing Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Road Construction

Building Construction

House Construction

Bridge and Tunnel Construction

Others

Global Sealing Coatings Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Sealing Coatings Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Sealing Coatings revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Sealing Coatings revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Sealing Coatings sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Sealing Coatings sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF

Alumasc Exterior Building Products

BB Fabrication Renaulac

Koster.

GRUPO PUMA

DRACO

COATNCOOL

Rialto

Solomon Colors

CAP ARREGHINI

Blancolor

Kryton International

PEINTURES ONIP

Torggler

Weber Building Solutions

Penetron

Ronacrete & Derbyshire Aggregates

Sherwin-Williams

Sika Mortars

TECHNOKOLLA

VOLTECO

Tassullo

