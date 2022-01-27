Serpentinite Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Serpentinite is a metamorphic rock that is mostly composed of serpentine group minerals. Serpentine group minerals antigorite, lizardite, and chrysotile are produced by the hydrous alteration of ultramafic rocks. It is widely used in fertilizer, refractory, solvent for metallurgy, building materials etc.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Serpentinite in global, including the following market information:

Global Serpentinite Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Serpentinite Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Serpentinite companies in 2021 (%)

The global Serpentinite market was valued at 52 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 78 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Block Serpentinite Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Serpentinite include Jiacheng, Huixiang, Baoxin, Liangshuo, Panda, Xinyuan, Honfoo, Pedras Congonhas and Southland Serpentine Ltd and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Serpentinite manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Serpentinite Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Serpentinite Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Block Serpentinite

Powder Serpentinite

Global Serpentinite Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Serpentinite Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Fertilizer

Refractory

Solvent for Metallurgy

Building materials

Global Serpentinite Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Serpentinite Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Serpentinite revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Serpentinite revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Serpentinite sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Serpentinite sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Jiacheng

Huixiang

Baoxin

Liangshuo

Panda

Xinyuan

Honfoo

Pedras Congonhas

Southland Serpentine Ltd

Dundas Extended Minerals

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Serpentinite Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Serpentinite Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Serpentinite Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Serpentinite Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Serpentinite Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Serpentinite Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Serpentinite Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Serpentinite Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Serpentinite Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Serpentinite Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Serpentinite Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Serpentinite Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Serpentinite Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Serpentinite Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Serpentinite Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Serpentinite Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Serpentinite Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Block Serpentinite

4.1.3 Powder Serpentinite

