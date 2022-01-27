Global Automatic Transfer Switches Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Automatic Transfer Switches market was valued at 1181.52 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 7.25% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

An automatic transfer switch (ATS) is a device that automatically transfers a power supply from its primary source to a backup source when it senses a failure or outage in the primary source. When a failure occurs in a primary power system, the ATS invokes a standby power source, such as an uninterruptable power supply. An ATS can also start up more long-term backup power systems, such as local diesel generators, to run electric equipment until utility power is restored.Transfer switch is an electromechanical device which facilitates switching between two or more power sources mainly backup generators. It assures convenient and hassle free switching and continuous power supply in industrial, commercial and residential operations. The market drivers of the transfer switch market are entirely influenced by power distribution & transmission industry. Growth in the related as well as complementary markets, of generators and alternate energy sources, also contribute towards the growth of transfer switch market. Sudden brownouts and voltage fluctuation, outages, blackouts, and uncertain weather conditions have led to the increase in demand for transfer switch in the market. The growing dependence on power and critical application in industries, commercial institutions, healthcare, transportation, and households is the driving factor for transfer switch market. The Asia-Pacific transfer switch market held the largest market share in 2016. The market in China accounts the Second share in this region. Rapid industrialization is driving the market growth in this country. Also, some of the world`s largest transfer switch manufacturers are present in China. The need for the installation of transfer switch is more seen in the industrial sector as most of the industrial end users rely on continuous power. The sector comprises mainly power rental companies, utilities, telecom & IT (datacenters) and construction & manufacturing, mining industries, oil & gas, automotive, & pharmaceuticals industries. In terms of value, the industrial segment accounted for the largest share in the global transfer switch market, followed by commercial and residential.

By Market Verdors:

GE

Eaton

Cummins

KOHLER

ABB

Briggs & Stratton

Vertiv

GENERAC

Socomec

Thomson Power Systems

By Types:

Open transition

Closed transition

Static transfer switch (STS)

By Applications:

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Automatic Transfer Switches Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Automatic Transfer Switches Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Open transition

1.4.3 Closed transition

1.4.4 Static transfer switch (STS)

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Automatic Transfer Switches Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Industrial

1.5.3 Commercial

1.5.4 Residential

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Automatic Transfer Switches Market

1.8.1 Global Automatic Transfer Switches Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Automatic Transfer Switches Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Automatic Transfer Switches Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Automatic Transfer Switches Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Automatic Transfer Switches Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Automatic Transfer Switches Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

