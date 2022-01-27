Sodium Hydrosulfide Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Sodium hydrosulfide is a chemical compound that is represented using the formula NaHS, which can solute in water and alcohol. Usually, it is cubic crystal of orange or yellow and solution in the industry. Sodium hydrosulfide can be used for pulp and paper, copper flotation, chemical dye manufacturing, leather tanning and other fields.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Sodium Hydrosulfide in global, including the following market information:

Global Sodium Hydrosulfide Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Sodium Hydrosulfide Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Sodium Hydrosulfide companies in 2021 (%)

The global Sodium Hydrosulfide market was valued at 685 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 885.3 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Solid sodium hydrosulfide Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Sodium Hydrosulfide include Genesis Energy, Fosfoquim, Nouryon, Shandong Linyi Minyu Chemical, Shandong Efirm, Tangshan Fengshi, Tianjin RUISITE International Trade, Sankyo Kasei and Chemical Products Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Sodium Hydrosulfide manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Sodium Hydrosulfide Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Sodium Hydrosulfide Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Solid sodium hydrosulfide

Liquid sodium hydrosulfide

Global Sodium Hydrosulfide Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Sodium Hydrosulfide Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Copper Flotation

Pulp and Paper

Chemical and Dye

Others

Global Sodium Hydrosulfide Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Sodium Hydrosulfide Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Sodium Hydrosulfide revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Sodium Hydrosulfide revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Sodium Hydrosulfide sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Sodium Hydrosulfide sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Genesis Energy

Fosfoquim

Nouryon

Shandong Linyi Minyu Chemical

Shandong Efirm

Tangshan Fengshi

Tianjin RUISITE International Trade

Sankyo Kasei

Chemical Products Corporation

ChemChina

Domngying Sanxie

Tessenderlo Kerley

Gansu Winshine Metallurgy Chemicals

Chaitanya Chemicals

Nagao

Quadrimex Chemical

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Sodium Hydrosulfide Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Sodium Hydrosulfide Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Sodium Hydrosulfide Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Sodium Hydrosulfide Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Sodium Hydrosulfide Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Sodium Hydrosulfide Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Sodium Hydrosulfide Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Sodium Hydrosulfide Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Sodium Hydrosulfide Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Sodium Hydrosulfide Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Sodium Hydrosulfide Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Sodium Hydrosulfide Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Sodium Hydrosulfide Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sodium Hydrosulfide Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Sodium Hydrosulfide Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sodium Hydrosulfide Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

