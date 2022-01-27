Synthetic Quartz Glass UV-LED Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Light Emitting Diode (LED) is a solid-state semiconductor devices, which can convert the energy from an electric current into light. UV-LED is a kind of LED. Below the visible spectrum lies a band of wavelengths called ultraviolet (UV). Ranging from 100 to 400 nm, the radiation can effectively be used to sterilization, perform forensic analysis, cure materials and disinfect water, among many other applications.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Synthetic Quartz Glass UV-LED in global, including the following market information:

Global Synthetic Quartz Glass UV-LED Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Synthetic Quartz Glass UV-LED Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Synthetic Quartz Glass UV-LED companies in 2021 (%)

The global Synthetic Quartz Glass UV-LED market was valued at 260.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 903.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 19.4% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

UV-A LED Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Synthetic Quartz Glass UV-LED include LG Innotek, Honlitronics, Seoul Viosys, DOWA Electronics, Stanley, NIKKISO, Lumileds, High Power Lighting Corp and Nichia, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Synthetic Quartz Glass UV-LED manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Synthetic Quartz Glass UV-LED Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Synthetic Quartz Glass UV-LED Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

UV-A LED

UV-B LED

UV-C LED

Global Synthetic Quartz Glass UV-LED Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Synthetic Quartz Glass UV-LED Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Sterilization and Disinfection

Analytic Tools

Curing

Others

Global Synthetic Quartz Glass UV-LED Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Synthetic Quartz Glass UV-LED Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Synthetic Quartz Glass UV-LED revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Synthetic Quartz Glass UV-LED revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Synthetic Quartz Glass UV-LED sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Synthetic Quartz Glass UV-LED sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

LG Innotek

Honlitronics

Seoul Viosys

DOWA Electronics

Stanley

NIKKISO

Lumileds

High Power Lighting Corp

Nichia

Crystal IS

Lextar

San’an

Nitride

NationStar

Lite-on

