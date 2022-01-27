Synthetic Quartz Glass UV-LED Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Synthetic Quartz Glass UV-LED Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
Light Emitting Diode (LED) is a solid-state semiconductor devices, which can convert the energy from an electric current into light. UV-LED is a kind of LED. Below the visible spectrum lies a band of wavelengths called ultraviolet (UV). Ranging from 100 to 400 nm, the radiation can effectively be used to sterilization, perform forensic analysis, cure materials and disinfect water, among many other applications.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Synthetic Quartz Glass UV-LED in global, including the following market information:
- Global Synthetic Quartz Glass UV-LED Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Synthetic Quartz Glass UV-LED Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Synthetic Quartz Glass UV-LED companies in 2021 (%)
The global Synthetic Quartz Glass UV-LED market was valued at 260.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 903.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 19.4% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
UV-A LED Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Synthetic Quartz Glass UV-LED include LG Innotek, Honlitronics, Seoul Viosys, DOWA Electronics, Stanley, NIKKISO, Lumileds, High Power Lighting Corp and Nichia, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Synthetic Quartz Glass UV-LED manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Synthetic Quartz Glass UV-LED Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Synthetic Quartz Glass UV-LED Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- UV-A LED
- UV-B LED
- UV-C LED
Global Synthetic Quartz Glass UV-LED Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Synthetic Quartz Glass UV-LED Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Sterilization and Disinfection
- Analytic Tools
- Curing
- Others
Global Synthetic Quartz Glass UV-LED Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Synthetic Quartz Glass UV-LED Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Synthetic Quartz Glass UV-LED revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Synthetic Quartz Glass UV-LED revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Synthetic Quartz Glass UV-LED sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Synthetic Quartz Glass UV-LED sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- LG Innotek
- Honlitronics
- Seoul Viosys
- DOWA Electronics
- Stanley
- NIKKISO
- Lumileds
- High Power Lighting Corp
- Nichia
- Crystal IS
- Lextar
- San’an
- Nitride
- NationStar
- Lite-on
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Synthetic Quartz Glass UV-LED Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Synthetic Quartz Glass UV-LED Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Synthetic Quartz Glass UV-LED Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Synthetic Quartz Glass UV-LED Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Synthetic Quartz Glass UV-LED Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Synthetic Quartz Glass UV-LED Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Synthetic Quartz Glass UV-LED Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Synthetic Quartz Glass UV-LED Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Synthetic Quartz Glass UV-LED Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Synthetic Quartz Glass UV-LED Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Synthetic Quartz Glass UV-LED Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Synthetic Quartz Glass UV-LED Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Synthetic Quartz Glass UV-LED Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Synthetic Quartz Glass UV-LED Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Synthetic Quartz Glass UV-LED Companies
