Definite Purpose Contactors Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Definite Purpose contactors are electrically operated switching devices specifically designed for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, heat pump and refrigeration (HVAC) industry.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Definite Purpose Contactors in global, including the following market information:
Global Definite Purpose Contactors Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Definite Purpose Contactors Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Definite Purpose Contactors companies in 2021 (%)
The global Definite Purpose Contactors market was valued at 323.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 483.7 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.
The global key manufacturers of Definite Purpose Contactors include Schneider Electric, Rockwell Automation, Eaton, GE Industrial, ABB, Siemens, Honeywell, TE Connectivity and Mitsubishi Electric, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Definite Purpose Contactors manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Definite Purpose Contactors Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Definite Purpose Contactors Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- 1-Pole
- 2-Pole
- 3-Pole
- 4-Pole
- Other
Global Definite Purpose Contactors Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Definite Purpose Contactors Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- HVAC and Air Conditioning
- Pump and Compressor
- Elevators and Cranes
- Heating and Lighting
- Food and Beverage
- Others
Global Definite Purpose Contactors Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Definite Purpose Contactors Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Definite Purpose Contactors revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Definite Purpose Contactors revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Definite Purpose Contactors sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Definite Purpose Contactors sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Schneider Electric
- Rockwell Automation
- Eaton
- GE Industrial
- ABB
- Siemens
- Honeywell
- TE Connectivity
- Mitsubishi Electric
- Shihlin Electric
- Chromalox
- Carlo Gavazzi
- Lovato Electric
- Chint Electric
- Hartland Controls
- Zettler Controls
- NHD Industrial
- Hongfa
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Definite Purpose Contactors Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Definite Purpose Contactors Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Definite Purpose Contactors Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Definite Purpose Contactors Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Definite Purpose Contactors Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Definite Purpose Contactors Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Definite Purpose Contactors Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Definite Purpose Contactors Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Definite Purpose Contactors Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Definite Purpose Contactors Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Definite Purpose Contactors Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Definite Purpose Contactors Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Definite Purpose Contactors Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Definite Purpose Contactors Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Definite Purpose Contactors Companies
