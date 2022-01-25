DEHP Plasticizer Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

DEHP is the most common member of the class of phthalates, which are used as plasticizers. It is the diester of phthalic acid and the branched-chain 2-ethylhexanol. This colorless viscous liquid is soluble in oil, but not in water.

This report contains market size and forecasts of DEHP Plasticizer in global, including the following market information:

Global DEHP Plasticizer Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global DEHP Plasticizer Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five DEHP Plasticizer companies in 2021 (%)

The global DEHP Plasticizer market was valued at 3202.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 3828.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.6% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

General Grade DEHP Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of DEHP Plasticizer include UPC Group, Nan Ya Plastics, Bluesail, Aekyung Petrochemical, Henan Qing’an Chemical Hi-Tech, Hongxin Chemical, Kunshan Weifeng Chemical, Sinopec Jinling and Eastman and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the DEHP Plasticizer manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global DEHP Plasticizer Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global DEHP Plasticizer Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

General Grade DEHP

Electrical Grade DEHP

Food and Medical DEHP

Global DEHP Plasticizer Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global DEHP Plasticizer Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Flooring and Wall Coverings

Film and Sheet

Wire and Cable

Consumer Goods

Coated Fabric

Others

Global DEHP Plasticizer Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global DEHP Plasticizer Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies DEHP Plasticizer revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies DEHP Plasticizer revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies DEHP Plasticizer sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies DEHP Plasticizer sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

UPC Group

Nan Ya Plastics

Bluesail

Aekyung Petrochemical

Henan Qing’an Chemical Hi-Tech

Hongxin Chemical

Kunshan Weifeng Chemical

Sinopec Jinling

Eastman

LG Chem

