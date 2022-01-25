Plastic Compounding Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Compounding is a process of melt blending plastics with other additives. This process changes the physical, thermal, electrical or aesthetic characteristics of the plastic.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Plastic Compounding in global, including the following market information:

Global Plastic Compounding Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Plastic Compounding Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Plastic Compounding companies in 2021 (%)

The global Plastic Compounding market was valued at 68570 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 104610 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

PP Compounds Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Plastic Compounding include LyondellBasell, SABIC, BASF, Solvay, DuPont, RTP, Mitsui Chemicals, ExxonMobil and Mexichem, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Plastic Compounding manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Plastic Compounding Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Plastic Compounding Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

PP Compounds

PE Compounds

PVC Compounds

PA Compounds

Others

Global Plastic Compounding Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Plastic Compounding Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive

Building and Construction

Electronics and Appliances

Consumer Goods

Packaging

Others

Global Plastic Compounding Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Plastic Compounding Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Plastic Compounding revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Plastic Compounding revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Plastic Compounding sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Plastic Compounding sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

LyondellBasell

SABIC

BASF

Solvay

DuPont

RTP

Mitsui Chemicals

ExxonMobil

Mexichem

Westlake Chemical

Chevron Phillips Chemical

Ineos Styrolution

Total Petrochemicals

Chi Mei Corporation

Trinseo

Shanghai PRET Composites

Kingfa

Kkalpana Industries

CNPC

SINOPEC

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Plastic Compounding Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Plastic Compounding Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Plastic Compounding Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Plastic Compounding Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Plastic Compounding Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Plastic Compounding Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Plastic Compounding Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Plastic Compounding Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Plastic Compounding Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Plastic Compounding Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Plastic Compounding Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Plastic Compounding Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Plastic Compounding Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Plastic Compounding Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Plastic Compounding Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Plastic Compounding Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

