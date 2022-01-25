Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

PVDF is a polymer with several crystalline forms depending on the processing conditions. It has a melting temperature (~170 oC) significantly lower than that of the other fluoropolymers. The normal processing temperatures for PVDF are in the range 200260 C, and the continuous service temperature for PVDF is up to 150 C.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) in global, including the following market information:

Global Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/report-sample/global-polyvinylidene-fluoride-2022-2028-913

Global Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) market was valued at 3040.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 11840 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 21.4% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

PVDF Granule Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) include Arkema, Solvay, Dongyue, 3F, Kureha, Sinochem Lantian, Zhejiang Juhua, Shandong Deyi and 3M, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

PVDF Granule

PVDF Powder

Global Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Agricultural Coating

Chemicals

Electronics

Others

Global Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Arkema

Solvay

Dongyue

3F

Kureha

Sinochem Lantian

Zhejiang Juhua

Shandong Deyi

3M

Zhejiang Fluorine

DAIKIN

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/chemicals-and-materials/global-polyvinylidene-fluoride-2022-2028-913

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) Players in Global Market

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/grand-research-store/

Similar Reports:

Global Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

Global Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) Market Outlook 2022

Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

Global and Regional Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version 2021-2027