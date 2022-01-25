Potato Fryers Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Potato Fryer includes chip processing line and potato deep fryer. The processing line is big system including washing machine, potato peeling machine, slicer, cooking and blanching line, vacuum impregnator and fryer.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Potato Fryers in global, including the following market information:

Global Potato Fryers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Potato Fryers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Potato Fryers companies in 2021 (%)

The global Potato Fryers market was valued at 1575.3 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2089.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Commercial Deep Fryers Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Potato Fryers include Frymaster (Welbit), Heat and Control, Middleby, ITW, Kiremko, INCALFER, JBT, Flo-Mech and Henny Penny, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Potato Fryers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Potato Fryers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Potato Fryers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Commercial Deep Fryers

Processing Line Fryers

Global Potato Fryers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Potato Fryers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Quick Service Restaurants (QSR)

Full Service Restauran or Main Line Dining

Retail Outlets

Food Processing Plant

Others

Global Potato Fryers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Potato Fryers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Potato Fryers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Potato Fryers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Potato Fryers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Potato Fryers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Frymaster (Welbit)

Heat and Control

Middleby

ITW

Kiremko

INCALFER

JBT

Flo-Mech

Henny Penny

GEM Equipment of Oregon

TNA Australia Solutions

Electrolux Professional

Rosenqvists

Standex

Wintech Taparia Limited

Ali Group

Fabcon Food Systems

Avantco Equipment

