Power Distribution Cables Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A power distribution cable is an electrical cable, an assembly of one or more electrical conductors, usually held together with an overall sheath. The assembly is used for transmission of electrical power. Power cables may be installed as permanent wiring within buildings, buried in the ground, run overhead, or exposed.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Power Distribution Cables in global, including the following market information:

Global Power Distribution Cables Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Power Distribution Cables Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K M)

Global top five Power Distribution Cables companies in 2021 (%)

The global Power Distribution Cables market was valued at 108770 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 197560 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

HV Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Power Distribution Cables include Prysmian Group, Nexans, Sumitomo Electric, Furukawa, General Cable, Southwire, Leoni, LS Cable & Systems and Fujikura, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Power Distribution Cables manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Power Distribution Cables Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K M)

Global Power Distribution Cables Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

HV

MV

LV

Global Power Distribution Cables Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K M)

Global Power Distribution Cables Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Overland

Underground

Submarine

Global Power Distribution Cables Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K M)

Global Power Distribution Cables Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Power Distribution Cables revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Power Distribution Cables revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Power Distribution Cables sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K M)

Key companies Power Distribution Cables sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Prysmian Group

Nexans

Sumitomo Electric

Furukawa

General Cable

Southwire

Leoni

LS Cable & Systems

Fujikura

Baosheng Group

Far East Cable

Jiangnan Cable

Hengtong Group

Hitachi

Encore Wire

Xignux

NKT

Qingdao Hanlan Cable

Finolex

KEI Industries

Shangshang Cable

Volex

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Power Distribution Cables Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Power Distribution Cables Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Power Distribution Cables Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Power Distribution Cables Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Power Distribution Cables Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Power Distribution Cables Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Power Distribution Cables Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Power Distribution Cables Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Power Distribution Cables Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Power Distribution Cables Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Power Distribution Cables Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Power Distribution Cables Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Power Distribution Cables Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Power Distribution Cables Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Power Distribution Cables Companies

