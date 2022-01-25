Super Engineering Plastics Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Plastics basically fall into two categories: thermosetting resin and thermoplastic resin. Thermoplastic resin is further classified into general purpose plastics and engineering plastics. Engineering plastics are classified as thermoplastic resin that can withstand heat of over 100?C. Even more heat-resistant thermoplastic resins able to be used for a long period in heat of over 150?C are called “super engineering plastics.”

Super engineering plastics are at the highest end of the spectrum, generally with very high strength and thermal resistance. They are used in high temperature, high stress applications, in harsh environments, and low to medium volume production.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Super Engineering Plastics in global, including the following market information:

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/120695/global-super-engineering-plastics-market-2022-2028-867

Global Super Engineering Plastics Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Super Engineering Plastics Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kilo MT)

Global top five Super Engineering Plastics companies in 2021 (%)

The global Super Engineering Plastics market was valued at 13910 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 18690 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Super Engineering Plastics include Toray, DIC, Solvay, Celanese, Kureha, SK Chemical, Tosoh, Sumitomo Chemical and SABIC, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Super Engineering Plastics manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Super Engineering Plastics Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kilo MT)

Global Super Engineering Plastics Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS)

Polyimide (PI)

Polysulfone (PSU)

Liquid-Crystal Polymer (LCP)

Polyetheretherketone (PEEK)

Others

Global Super Engineering Plastics Market, by Downstream Industry, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kilo MT)

Global Super Engineering Plastics Market Segment Percentages, by Downstream Industry, 2021 (%)

Automotive

Electrical and Electronic

Aerospace & Defense

Machinery & Equipment

Medical Devices

Other

Global Super Engineering Plastics Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kilo MT)

Global Super Engineering Plastics Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Super Engineering Plastics revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Super Engineering Plastics revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Super Engineering Plastics sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kilo MT)

Key companies Super Engineering Plastics sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Toray

DIC

Solvay

Celanese

Kureha

SK Chemical

Tosoh

Sumitomo Chemical

SABIC

Polyplastics

Evonik

Zhejiang NHU

Chongqing Glion

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/120695/global-super-engineering-plastics-market-2022-2028-867

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Super Engineering Plastics Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Downstream Industry

1.3 Global Super Engineering Plastics Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Super Engineering Plastics Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Super Engineering Plastics Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Super Engineering Plastics Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Super Engineering Plastics Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Super Engineering Plastics Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Super Engineering Plastics Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Super Engineering Plastics Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Super Engineering Plastics Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Super Engineering Plastics Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Super Engineering Plastics Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Super Engineering Plastics Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Super Engineering Plastics Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Super Engineering Plastics Companies

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/