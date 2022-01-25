Cellular Glass Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Cellular Glass Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
Cellular Glass is a superior insulation material. It is characterized by small surface density, high strength, low thermal conductivity, heat resistance, anti-freeze-thaw resistance, low water absorption, no burning, sound absorption, good corrosion resistance and workability, not only widely used in petroleum, chemicals, refrigeration, defense and other fields, but also the construction of new energy-saving environmental protection, decorative materials. Cellular Glass is a block form and then fabricated into a wide range of shapes and sizes to satisfy industrial and commercial insulation requirements.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Cellular Glass in global, including the following market information:
- Global Cellular Glass Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Cellular Glass Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Cubic Meter)
- Global top five Cellular Glass companies in 2021 (%)
The global Cellular Glass market was valued at 935.3 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1491.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Black (Gray) Cellular Glass Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Cellular Glass include Corning, GLAPOR, Earthstone, REFAGLASS, Zhejiang DEHO, Huichang New Material, YaHong, ZhenShen and Zhong Tai Tian Cheng, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Cellular Glass manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Cellular Glass Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Cubic Meter)
Global Cellular Glass Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Black (Gray) Cellular Glass
- White Cellular Glass
- Others (Multicolor)
Global Cellular Glass Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Cubic Meter)
Global Cellular Glass Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Cryogenic Systems
- Heat Transfer Fluid Systems
- Chemical Processing Systems
- Commercial Piping and Building
- Others
Global Cellular Glass Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Cubic Meter)
Global Cellular Glass Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Cellular Glass revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Cellular Glass revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Cellular Glass sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Cubic Meter)
- Key companies Cellular Glass sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Corning
- GLAPOR
- Earthstone
- REFAGLASS
- Zhejiang DEHO
- Huichang New Material
- YaHong
- ZhenShen
- Zhong Tai Tian Cheng
- ShouBang
- YongLi
- Hebei Thermal Insulation
- Hebei Baimei New Materials
- Zhenghao Thermal Insulation Materials
- Jiangsu Zhenghe
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Cellular Glass Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Cellular Glass Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Cellular Glass Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Cellular Glass Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Cellular Glass Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Cellular Glass Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Cellular Glass Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Cellular Glass Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Cellular Glass Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Cellular Glass Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Cellular Glass Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Cellular Glass Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Cellular Glass Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cellular Glass Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Cellular Glass Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cellular Glass Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Cellular Glass Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Black (Gray) Cellular Glass
