Sponge Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Sponge, a porous material with good water absorption, can be used for cleaning goods.Currently, the main material of sponge on the market is polyurethane, which generally refers to the low density PU with foam density lower than 18 kg/m3.This kind of material flexibility is good, basically apply at all sorts of hot material, cushion material, the cushion for leaning on and armrest of sofa chair of car boat and furniture, cushion for leaning on, mattress, clothing cushion.China’s demand for sponges increased to 2.06 million tons in 2018 from 1.64 million tons in 2014.It is estimated that under the support of the downstream industry, especially the soft furniture in China, the automobile industry under the influence of continuous high demand, with the rapid development of China’s economy, people’s requirements for household goods have been expanded from the single use to the comfort of the product, beautiful and multi-use characteristics.Because of polyurethane sponge with good air permeability, rebound elasticity and plasticity, material to design the software furniture with joint human body body, soft and breathable, high elastic characteristics of this kind of furniture has gradually become a residential, office buildings, commercial business premises such as building one of the indispensable thing, so the downstream demand growth is inevitable trend.We expect China’s demand for sponges to continue to grow at a compound annual rate of 6% over the next six years.In terms of production areas, east and south China are the largest sponge production base, followed by north China, where the three regions account for 79% of the market. This is mainly because these regions are close to or have been the manufacturing sites of traditional household products.China’s overall upstream polyurethane industry has been very mature, polyether polyols, MDI, TDI overcapacity, therefore, China made sponge has a great advantage, coupled with low labor costs, make China made sponge in the world has a strong competitiveness.At present, the sponge manufacturing industry in China is relatively scattered and lacks industry giants. Meanwhile, there are still a large number of small and micro manufacturers in the market.The dispersion of industries leads to the lack of corresponding industry standards and access system.As a result, the good and bad products in the sponge industry in China are interchangeable, which greatly weakens the competitiveness of the whole industry in the international market.At present, the larger market is shengnuo, henan jibaijia industry, fengsheng international group.They have a unified feature is that they have an excellent downstream industry chain.It is expected that in the future, sponge processing as a household, the phenomenon of seat manufacturers will be more common.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Sponge in global, including the following market information:

Global Sponge Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Sponge Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Sponge companies in 2021 (%)

The global Sponge market was valued at 6522.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 9047.7 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Ordinary Sponge Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Sponge include Sinomax Group, Henan Jiabaijia, Fengsheng International Group, Xinxiang Xinyuan Chemical Industry Co.,Ltd., Chiao Fu Enterprise Co., Ltd, Jiangsu Lvyuan, Shenzhen Zhongshenfeng Technology Co., LTD, Dongguan Hengying Sponge Products and Shanghai Xinyuan New Materials Technology Co.,Ltd., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Sponge manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Sponge Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Sponge Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Ordinary Sponge

High Rebound Sponge

Slow Rebound Sponge

Others

Global Sponge Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Sponge Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Upholstered Furniture

Clothing and Footwear

Automation

Daily Necessities

Architecture and Decoration

Other

Global Sponge Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Sponge Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Sponge revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Sponge revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Sponge sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Sponge sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Sinomax Group

Henan Jiabaijia

Fengsheng International Group

Xinxiang Xinyuan Chemical Industry Co.,Ltd.

Chiao Fu Enterprise Co., Ltd

Jiangsu Lvyuan

Shenzhen Zhongshenfeng Technology Co., LTD

Dongguan Hengying Sponge Products

Shanghai Xinyuan New Materials Technology Co.,Ltd.

Langxi Taiji Sponge

Shenzhen Zhenyue Sponge Products Co.,Ltd.

Jiamei Technology

Dongyang Haijia Sponge Product

Gaomi Rongsheng Composition Material

Wenzhou Ruian Fangyuan Polyurethane Sponge

Dongguan Tengwei Sponge

JIHUA GROUP

Sleemon

CYHOME

Hubei Shifeng New Materials Co.,Ltd

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Sponge Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Sponge Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Sponge Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Sponge Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Sponge Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Sponge Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Sponge Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Sponge Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Sponge Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Sponge Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Sponge Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Sponge Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Sponge Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sponge Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Sponge Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sponge Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Sponge Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Ordinary Sponge

4.1.3 High Rebound Sponge

4.1.4 Slow Rebound Sponge

4.1.5 Others

4.2 By Type – Global Sponge Revenue & Forecasts

