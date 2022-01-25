Synthetic Fiber Rope Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Synthetic fiber rope refers to the high strength fiber material through weaving, sewing and other processes, usually divided into synthetic fiber hoisting belt, fastener, safety belt, traction rope, cable, etc.The synthetic fiber rope industry was $1.3 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $1.6 billion by 2025, with a compound annual growth rate of 4% from 2018 to 2025.The global market for synthetic fibre ropes has grown slowly over the past few years due to the continued impact of reduced customer spending on upstream offshore oil and gas-related demand (exploration, drilling and commissioning activities) and competitive price pressures.

Nevertheless, synthetic fibre ropes are rapidly replacing steel ropes due to their superior properties and are in great demand in emerging markets in the Asia Pacific region.Key participants include Wireco World Group, Samson Rope Technologies, Garware-Wall Ropes Ltd., Bridon International Ltd., Teufelberger Holding AG, Marlow Ropes Ltd., Yale Cordage Inc., Juli Sling Co.? Ltd, Cortland Limited, Southern Ropes,Lanex AS, GRPP, English Braids Ltd, Taizhou Hongda, Katradis, Jiangsu Shenyun, etc.Leading companies have the advantages of good performance, rich product types, mature technology and impeccable after-sales service.As a result, they have a large share of the high-end market.Looking ahead, the slow downward trend in prices in recent years will remain unchanged.As competition intensifies, the price gap between different brands will narrow.Similarly, gross margins can fluctuate.Chinese synthetic fiber ropes market achieved rapid development in recent years, Chinese companies by increasing investment and research and development, have a foothold in the international market, to participate in international competition and division of labor, to a certain extent, and obtain larger market share, but in terms of technical development and brand competition is still a certain gap compared with international large enterprises.Some large enterprises in China have been able to carry out independent research and development, and developed some special materials and products with independent intellectual property rights. In terms of varieties, specifications, quality and output scale, Chinese synthetic fiber ropes are narrowing the gap with similar products in other countries.

On the whole, China’s synthetic fiber rope enterprises still lag behind the world’s advanced level in terms of product structure, quality, production cost, innovation ability, technical and economic indicators, waste resource utilization and environmental protection.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Synthetic Fiber Rope in global, including the following market information:

Global Synthetic Fiber Rope Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Synthetic Fiber Rope Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Km)

Global top five Synthetic Fiber Rope companies in 2021 (%)

The global Synthetic Fiber Rope market was valued at 1428.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1822.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Polypropylene Rope Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Synthetic Fiber Rope include WireCo World Group, Samson Rope Technologies, Garware-Wall Ropes Ltd., Bridon International Ltd, Teufelberger Holding AG, Marlow Ropes Ltd., Yale Cordage Inc, Juli Sling Co., Ltd and Cortland Limited, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Synthetic Fiber Rope manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Synthetic Fiber Rope Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Km)

Global Synthetic Fiber Rope Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Polypropylene Rope

Polyester Rope

Nylon Rope

Polyethylene Rope

Global Synthetic Fiber Rope Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Km)

Global Synthetic Fiber Rope Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Oceans and Fisheries

Sports Leisure

Oil and Gas

Construction

Crane

Other

Global Synthetic Fiber Rope Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Km)

Global Synthetic Fiber Rope Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Synthetic Fiber Rope revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Synthetic Fiber Rope revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Synthetic Fiber Rope sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Km)

Key companies Synthetic Fiber Rope sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

WireCo World Group

Samson Rope Technologies

Garware-Wall Ropes Ltd.

Bridon International Ltd

Teufelberger Holding AG

Marlow Ropes Ltd.

Yale Cordage Inc

Juli Sling Co., Ltd

Cortland Limited

Southern Ropes

Lanex A.S

GRPP

English Braids Ltd

Taizhou Hongda Rope Net Co.,Ltd.

Katradis

Jiangsu Shenyun Rope Co,. Ltd

