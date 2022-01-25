Magnetic Materials Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Magnetic material, the magnetic material that says normally is to point to strong magnetic material, it is ancient and the functional material with very extensive use.Over the next eight years, we expect global revenue to grow at a compound annual rate of 9 per cent.China is the world’s largest exporter and manufacturer of magnetic materials, while Japan was the second largest market for magnetic materials in 2018.In the industry, the consumer electronics industry has the largest revenue in recent years in 2018, while the communication industry and the computer industry rank the 2nd and 3rd respectively, with market share of 26%, 23% and 22% respectively in 2018. Due to different strategies, the market share gap keeps widening.

At present, there are two types of magnetic materials: soft magnetic materials and permanent magnetic materials.Soft magnetic materials are the main type of magnetic materials. In 2018, the output of soft magnetic materials was about 250,000 tons, accounting for 64 percent of the global share.Magnetic material technology has been relatively mature, new enterprises in the short term can not surpass the reputation and design of the existing well-known brands.The team therefore recommends that new entrants be carefully considered before entering the field.As emerging market application development, such as automotive electronics, LEDTV, LED lighting, EMC, 4 c (computer, communications, radio and television, content service) and 4 g, 5 g communications, smart grid, the Internet of things, such as new energy vehicles in the development of emerging markets, will provide more development for the development of Chinese magnetic material industry new opportunities.

Magnetic materials also face two major development opportunities: one is the opportunity for environmental protection and energy conservation, the other is the opportunity brought by the international industrial transfer.With the development of China’s environmental protection and the implementation of the national strategy of building a conservation-oriented society soft magnetic ferrite is facing a great historical opportunity.On the one hand, magnetic materials have been applied more fully in recent years under the guidance of energy-saving and environmental protection concepts.On the other hand, magnetic materials industry is a high energy consumption and labor-intensive industry. With the increase of energy shortage and labor cost, foreign magnetic materials production is gradually transferred from developed countries to developing countries. Foreign manufacturers have set up factories in China or cooperated with domestic manufacturers to carry out industrial transfer.China’s domestic magnetic material manufacturers continue to grow, China has become a major producer of magnetic materials.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Magnetic Materials in global, including the following market information:

Global Magnetic Materials Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Magnetic Materials Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kilo MT)

Global top five Magnetic Materials companies in 2021 (%)

The global Magnetic Materials market was valued at 7460.3 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 13550 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Soft Magnetic Material Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Magnetic Materials include Hitachi Metals, Ltd., TDK, Ningbo Keningda Industry Co., Ltd., DMEGC, LINGYI iTECH (GUANGDONG) COMPANY, Ningbo Yunsheng, Anhui Antai Technology Co., LTD, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. and Zhenghai Group Co., Ltd., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Magnetic Materials manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Magnetic Materials Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kilo MT)

Global Magnetic Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Soft Magnetic Material

Permanent Magnetic Material

Global Magnetic Materials Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kilo MT)

Global Magnetic Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive

Computer

Communications

Consumer

Other Industries

Global Magnetic Materials Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kilo MT)

Global Magnetic Materials Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Magnetic Materials revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Magnetic Materials revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Magnetic Materials sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kilo MT)

Key companies Magnetic Materials sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Hitachi Metals, Ltd.

TDK

Ningbo Keningda Industry Co., Ltd.

DMEGC

LINGYI iTECH (GUANGDONG) COMPANY

Ningbo Yunsheng

Anhui Antai Technology Co., LTD

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.

Zhenghai Group Co., Ltd.

Innuovo

VAC

Arnold Magnetic

Galaxy Magnets

TDG HOLDING CO., LTD

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Magnetic Materials Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Magnetic Materials Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Magnetic Materials Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Magnetic Materials Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Magnetic Materials Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Magnetic Materials Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Magnetic Materials Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Magnetic Materials Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Magnetic Materials Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Magnetic Materials Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Magnetic Materials Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Magnetic Materials Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Magnetic Materials Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Magnetic Materials Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Magnetic Materials Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Magnetic Materials Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Magnetic Materials Market Size

