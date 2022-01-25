Aluminum Sol Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Aluminum sol is translucent and yellowish liquid.It is a relatively stable colloidal solution in which the hydrated alumina gel is dispersed into dozens to hundreds of nano-sized particles under the action of stabilizer.Center of alumina sol particles (Al?O ?·nH2O) highly fragmented and further dehydration can be activated alumina particles, has the high surface energy and chemical activity, and relatively easy to generate new alumina composite and related components.Alumina sol can be widely used in petrochemical catalysts, aluminum silicate fiber and high temperature resistant materials such as ceramic forming binder, pottery and porcelain enamel glaze additive, velvet and electrostatic knitted velvet flocking of antistatic agent, fabric and fiber processing and film former and antistatic agent, precision casting of aluminum oxide casting materials, paints and coatings of emulsifier and stabilizer, paper surface treatment agent, greenhouses antifoggant, waterproofing agent, etc.Catalysts accounted for 82.76% of the total.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Aluminum Sol in global, including the following market information:

Global Aluminum Sol Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Aluminum Sol Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Aluminum Sol companies in 2021 (%)

The global Aluminum Sol market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Micron Grade Aluminum Sol Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Aluminum Sol include Hunan Xinpeng Petrochemical Co. Ltd, Jiarun Chemical Technology, Zibo Jinqi Petrochemical, Asia Pasific Aohua Petrochemical Auxiliaries, Zibo JInqi Petrochemical, Chemexis, Wanjing New Material and Yueyang Baling Fine Chemical Co., Ltd, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Aluminum Sol manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Aluminum Sol Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Aluminum Sol Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Micron Grade Aluminum Sol

Nanoscale Aluminum Sol

Global Aluminum Sol Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Aluminum Sol Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Catalyst

High Temperature Material

Aluminosilicate Fibre

Other

Global Aluminum Sol Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Aluminum Sol Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Aluminum Sol revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Aluminum Sol revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Aluminum Sol sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Aluminum Sol sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Hunan Xinpeng Petrochemical Co. Ltd

Jiarun Chemical Technology

Zibo Jinqi Petrochemical

Asia Pasific Aohua Petrochemical Auxiliaries

Zibo JInqi Petrochemical

Chemexis

Wanjing New Material

Yueyang Baling Fine Chemical Co., Ltd

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Aluminum Sol Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Aluminum Sol Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Aluminum Sol Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Aluminum Sol Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Aluminum Sol Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Aluminum Sol Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Aluminum Sol Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Aluminum Sol Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Aluminum Sol Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Aluminum Sol Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Aluminum Sol Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Aluminum Sol Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Aluminum Sol Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aluminum Sol Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Aluminum Sol Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aluminum Sol Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Aluminum Sol Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Micron Grade Aluminum Sol

4.1.3 Nanoscale Aluminum Sol

