Titanium Dioxide Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Titanium dioxide, the chemical molecular formula is TiO2.Titanium dioxide has a high refractive index, ideal particle size distribution, good hiding and coloring power, is a kind of excellent performance of white pigment, widely used in coatings, rubber, plastics, paper, printing ink, daily chemical industry, electronics industry, microelectromechanical and environmental protection industry.The production of titanium dioxide is mainly concentrated in China, Europe and the United States, with China accounting for 41.42%, the United States 27.01% and Europe 21.73%.Globally, titanium dioxide capacity is concentrated in the hands of several large enterprises, among which the Dupont capacity is 1295 kilotons, the Huntsman Corporation 872 kilotons, the Cristal capacity 780 kilotons, the Kronos capacity 556 kilotons, the Tronox capacity 394 kilotons, and the Lomon Billions capacity 585 kilotons.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Titanium Dioxide in global, including the following market information:

Global Titanium Dioxide Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Titanium Dioxide Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Titanium Dioxide companies in 2021 (%)

The global Titanium Dioxide market was valued at 26310 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 36030 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Sulfuric Acid Titanium Dioxide Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Titanium Dioxide include Dupont, Huntsman Corporation, Cristal, Kronos, Tronox, ISK, Lomon Billions, Ningbo Xinfu Titanium Dioxide Co., Ltd and Dongjia Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Titanium Dioxide manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Titanium Dioxide Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Titanium Dioxide Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Sulfuric Acid Titanium Dioxide

Chlorination Titanium Dioxide

Global Titanium Dioxide Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Titanium Dioxide Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Coating

Plastic

Paper

Other

Global Titanium Dioxide Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Titanium Dioxide Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Titanium Dioxide revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Titanium Dioxide revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Titanium Dioxide sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Titanium Dioxide sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Dupont

Huntsman Corporation

Cristal

Kronos

Tronox

ISK

Lomon Billions

Ningbo Xinfu Titanium Dioxide Co., Ltd

Dongjia Group

Jinan Yuxing Chemical Co.Ltd

CNNC HUAYUAN Titanium Dioxide Co., Ltd

PRECHEZA

Group DF

Grupa Azoty

The Louisiana Pigment Company

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Titanium Dioxide Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Titanium Dioxide Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Titanium Dioxide Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Titanium Dioxide Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Titanium Dioxide Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Titanium Dioxide Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Titanium Dioxide Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Titanium Dioxide Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Titanium Dioxide Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Titanium Dioxide Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Titanium Dioxide Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Titanium Dioxide Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Titanium Dioxide Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Titanium Dioxide Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Titanium Dioxide Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Titanium Dioxide Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Titanium Dioxide Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

