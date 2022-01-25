Iron and Steel Slag Processing Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Steel slag is a by-product of the steelmaking process.It is composed of various oxides formed by oxidation of impurities such as silicon, manganese, phosphorus and sulfur in pig iron and salts formed by the reaction of these oxides and solvents.The mineral composition of steel slag is mainly composed of tricalcium silicate, followed by dicalcium silicate, RO phase, dicalcium ferrite and free calcium oxide.Steel slag contains a variety of useful ingredients: calcium, iron, silicon, magnesium, and a small amount of oxides such as aluminum, manganese, and phosphorus.The finished slag produced by different steel slag treatment processes also has different properties and qualities.At present, the steel slag treatment methods in China mainly include cold discarding method, water quenching method, wind quenching method, granulation method, hot splashing method, hot braising method, drum method, etc. Among them, hot splashing method and hot braising method are currently relatively advanced steel slag treatment technologies, while other steel slag treatment methods have been gradually eliminated.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Iron and Steel Slag Processing in Global, including the following market information:

Global Iron and Steel Slag Processing Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Iron and Steel Slag Processing market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Hot Splash Method Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Iron and Steel Slag Processing include BAOSTEEL, Shagang Group Co., Ltd, Shougang Group, HBIS Group, Shandong Iron & Steel Group Co.,Ltd, Ansteel Group, Jianlong Group, Masteel Group and BX Steel and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Iron and Steel Slag Processing companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Iron and Steel Slag Processing Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Iron and Steel Slag Processing Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Hot Splash Method

Hot Stuffy Method

Roller Method

Other

Global Iron and Steel Slag Processing Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Iron and Steel Slag Processing Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Metallurgical Raw Materials

Engineering Materials

Building Materials Engineering

Other

Global Iron and Steel Slag Processing Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Iron and Steel Slag Processing Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Iron and Steel Slag Processing revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Iron and Steel Slag Processing revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BAOSTEEL

Shagang Group Co., Ltd

Shougang Group

HBIS Group

Shandong Iron & Steel Group Co.,Ltd

Ansteel Group

Jianlong Group

Masteel Group

BX Steel

BAOWU

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Iron and Steel Slag Processing Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Iron and Steel Slag Processing Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Iron and Steel Slag Processing Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Iron and Steel Slag Processing Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Iron and Steel Slag Processing Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Iron and Steel Slag Processing Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Iron and Steel Slag Processing Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Iron and Steel Slag Processing Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Iron and Steel Slag Processing Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Iron and Steel Slag Processing Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Iron and Steel Slag Processing Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Iron and Steel Slag Processing Companies

