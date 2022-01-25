Untempered Steel Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Non-quenched and tempered steel is based on medium carbon manganese steel with vanadium, titanium, niobium microalloying elements, so that it is dissolved in austenite during heating, due to the solidification of vanadium, titanium, and niobium in austenite The solubility decreases with cooling. The microalloying elements vanadium, titanium, and niobium will be precipitated in the first precipitated ferrite and pearlite in the form of fine carbides and nitrides. These precipitates maintain a coherent relationship with the parent phase to strengthen the steel. The mechanical properties of this type of steel in the hot-rolled state, forged state or normalized state are equal to or close to that of modulated steel, which not only shortens the production cycle, but also saves energy.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Untempered Steel in global, including the following market information:

Global Untempered Steel Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Untempered Steel Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Untempered Steel companies in 2021 (%)

The global Untempered Steel market was valued at 7595.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 9020.9 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.5% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Ferrite-pearlite Steel Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Untempered Steel include NSSC, ThyssenKrupp, Kobelco and DAIDO STEEL, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Untempered Steel manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Untempered Steel Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Untempered Steel Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Ferrite-pearlite Steel

Bainite Steel

Martensitic Steel

Global Untempered Steel Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Untempered Steel Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive Parts

Mechanical Processing

Others

Global Untempered Steel Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Untempered Steel Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Untempered Steel revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Untempered Steel revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Untempered Steel sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Untempered Steel sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

NSSC

ThyssenKrupp

Kobelco

DAIDO STEEL

