Film Grade Masterbatch PET Chips Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Polyester chip usually refers to the polymerization of polyester raw materials generally processed into flake particles.According to the purpose can be divided into: fiber grade polyester chip, bottle grade polyester chip, film grade polyester chip (mainly different process indicators).Film grade polyester chips can be divided into film grade light polyester chips and film master material polyester chips.In 2024, the global production of film-grade master material polyester chips will increase to 1386.6 thousand tons. By 2024, the global production of common film-grade PET Chips will increase to 934.8 thousand tons. It is estimated that the global demand for common film-grade master material and matte film master material will develop at an average growth rate of 4.02% and 4.38% respectively in the next five years.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Film Grade Masterbatch PET Chips in global, including the following market information:

Global Film Grade Masterbatch PET Chips Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Film Grade Masterbatch PET Chips Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Film Grade Masterbatch PET Chips companies in 2021 (%)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/120708/global-film-grade-masterbatch-pet-chips-market-2022-2028-916

The global Film Grade Masterbatch PET Chips market was valued at 1797.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2352.7 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Ordinary Film Grade Masterbatch PET Chips Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Film Grade Masterbatch PET Chips include Dupont, SKC, Polyplex, Sinopec Tizheng Chemical Fibre Co., Ltd., SANFAME GROUP, CNPC, FSPG HI-TECH CO., LTD., Zhuhai Yuhua Polyester Co., Ltd. and Shuangxing New Materials. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Film Grade Masterbatch PET Chips manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Film Grade Masterbatch PET Chips Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Film Grade Masterbatch PET Chips Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Ordinary Film Grade Masterbatch PET Chips

Matte Film Grade Masterbatch PET Chips

Capacitor Film Grade Masterbatch PET Chips

Optical Film Grade Masterbatch PET Chips

Other Grade Masterbatch PET Chips

Global Film Grade Masterbatch PET Chips Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Film Grade Masterbatch PET Chips Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Packaging Film

Optical Film

Solar Backing Film

PET Film for Dry Film Resist

Construction PET Film

Other

Global Film Grade Masterbatch PET Chips Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Film Grade Masterbatch PET Chips Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Film Grade Masterbatch PET Chips revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Film Grade Masterbatch PET Chips revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Film Grade Masterbatch PET Chips sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Film Grade Masterbatch PET Chips sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Dupont

SKC

Polyplex

Sinopec Tizheng Chemical Fibre Co., Ltd.

SANFAME GROUP

CNPC

FSPG HI-TECH CO., LTD.

Zhuhai Yuhua Polyester Co., Ltd.

Shuangxing New Materials

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/120708/global-film-grade-masterbatch-pet-chips-market-2022-2028-916

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Film Grade Masterbatch PET Chips Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Film Grade Masterbatch PET Chips Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Film Grade Masterbatch PET Chips Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Film Grade Masterbatch PET Chips Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Film Grade Masterbatch PET Chips Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Film Grade Masterbatch PET Chips Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Film Grade Masterbatch PET Chips Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Film Grade Masterbatch PET Chips Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Film Grade Masterbatch PET Chips Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Film Grade Masterbatch PET Chips Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Film Grade Masterbatch PET Chips Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Film Grade Masterbatch PET Chips Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Film Grade Masterbatch PET Chips Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Film Grade Masterbatch PET Chips Players in Global Market

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/