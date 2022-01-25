Styrene Oxide (Cas 96-09-3) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Styrene Oxide (Cas 96-09-3) is an epoxide derived from styrene. It can be prepared by epoxidation of styrene with peroxybenzoic acid. Styrene Oxide (Cas 96-09-3) is a colorless to light straw-colored liquid with a sweet, pleasant odor. It is soluble in ethanol and ether and can be miscible with benzene, acetone, methanol, carbon tetrachloride and most organic solvents.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Styrene Oxide (Cas 96-09-3) in global, including the following market information:

Global Styrene Oxide (Cas 96-09-3) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Styrene Oxide (Cas 96-09-3) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Styrene Oxide (Cas 96-09-3) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Styrene Oxide (Cas 96-09-3) market was valued at 74 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 111.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Content 98.5% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Styrene Oxide (Cas 96-09-3) include Harmony Organics, KDAC Chem, Aquila Organics and Taicang Fourth Chemical Factory, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Styrene Oxide (Cas 96-09-3) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Styrene Oxide (Cas 96-09-3) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Styrene Oxide (Cas 96-09-3) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Content 98.5%

Content 99%

Global Styrene Oxide (Cas 96-09-3) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Styrene Oxide (Cas 96-09-3) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Medicine

Spice Intermediate

Others

Global Styrene Oxide (Cas 96-09-3) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Styrene Oxide (Cas 96-09-3) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Styrene Oxide (Cas 96-09-3) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Styrene Oxide (Cas 96-09-3) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Styrene Oxide (Cas 96-09-3) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Styrene Oxide (Cas 96-09-3) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Harmony Organics

KDAC Chem

Aquila Organics

Taicang Fourth Chemical Factory

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Styrene Oxide (Cas 96-09-3) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Styrene Oxide (Cas 96-09-3) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Styrene Oxide (Cas 96-09-3) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Styrene Oxide (Cas 96-09-3) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Styrene Oxide (Cas 96-09-3) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Styrene Oxide (Cas 96-09-3) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Styrene Oxide (Cas 96-09-3) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Styrene Oxide (Cas 96-09-3) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Styrene Oxide (Cas 96-09-3) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Styrene Oxide (Cas 96-09-3) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Styrene Oxide (Cas 96-09-3) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Styrene Oxide (Cas 96-09-3) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Styrene Oxide (Cas 96-09-3) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Styrene Oxide (Cas 96-09-3) Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Styrene Oxide (Cas 96-09-3) Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and T

