Steel Tubular Piling Pipe Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Tubular piles are tubular pipes used for piling purposes, which are also called steel piles, piping tubes or tubular piling.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Steel Tubular Piling Pipe in global, including the following market information:

Global Steel Tubular Piling Pipe Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Steel Tubular Piling Pipe Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Steel Tubular Piling Pipe companies in 2021 (%)

The global Steel Tubular Piling Pipe market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Large Diameter Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Steel Tubular Piling Pipe include TMK IPSCO, EVRAZ North America, Northwest Pipe Company, US steel, ArcelorMittal, JFE Steel, Zekelman Industries, Nippon Steel and Valiant Steel & Equipment and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Steel Tubular Piling Pipe manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Steel Tubular Piling Pipe Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Steel Tubular Piling Pipe Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Large Diameter

Micro Piles

Global Steel Tubular Piling Pipe Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Steel Tubular Piling Pipe Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Commercial Building Construction

Residential Building Construction

Bridge Construction

Dock Construction

Road & Highway Construction

Oil and Gas

Utilities

Others

Global Steel Tubular Piling Pipe Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Steel Tubular Piling Pipe Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Steel Tubular Piling Pipe revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Steel Tubular Piling Pipe revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Steel Tubular Piling Pipe sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Steel Tubular Piling Pipe sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

TMK IPSCO

EVRAZ North America

Northwest Pipe Company

US steel

ArcelorMittal

JFE Steel

Zekelman Industries

Nippon Steel

Valiant Steel & Equipment

ESC Group

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Steel Tubular Piling Pipe Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Steel Tubular Piling Pipe Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Steel Tubular Piling Pipe Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Steel Tubular Piling Pipe Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Steel Tubular Piling Pipe Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Steel Tubular Piling Pipe Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Steel Tubular Piling Pipe Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Steel Tubular Piling Pipe Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Steel Tubular Piling Pipe Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Steel Tubular Piling Pipe Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Steel Tubular Piling Pipe Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Steel Tubular Piling Pipe Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Steel Tubular Piling Pipe Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Steel Tubular Piling Pipe Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Steel Tubular Piling Pipe Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Steel Tubular Piling Pip

