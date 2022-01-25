Hexafluoropropylene Oxide (HFPO) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Hexafluoropropylene Oxide (HFPO), also known as perfluoroepoxy propane, is a colorless and incombustible gas, which is the primary intermediate for the production of some important organic fluorine materials. Its main applications are the synthesis of perfluoroacetone, perfluoropolyether lubricating oil and a series of perfluoroalkyl vinyl ethers.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Hexafluoropropylene Oxide (HFPO) in global, including the following market information:

Global Hexafluoropropylene Oxide (HFPO) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Hexafluoropropylene Oxide (HFPO) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Hexafluoropropylene Oxide (HFPO) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Hexafluoropropylene Oxide (HFPO) market was valued at 183.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 223.8 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

?99% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Hexafluoropropylene Oxide (HFPO) include Chemours, Unimatec, HEXAFLUO, HUANXIN FLUORO and Huaxia Shenzhou New Materials, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Hexafluoropropylene Oxide (HFPO) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Hexafluoropropylene Oxide (HFPO) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Hexafluoropropylene Oxide (HFPO) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

?99%

?99%

Global Hexafluoropropylene Oxide (HFPO) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Hexafluoropropylene Oxide (HFPO) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Perfluorinated Acetone

Perfluoropolyether Lubricating Oil

Fluorovinyl Ether

Global Hexafluoropropylene Oxide (HFPO) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Hexafluoropropylene Oxide (HFPO) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Hexafluoropropylene Oxide (HFPO) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Hexafluoropropylene Oxide (HFPO) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Hexafluoropropylene Oxide (HFPO) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Hexafluoropropylene Oxide (HFPO) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Chemours

Unimatec

HEXAFLUO

HUANXIN FLUORO

Huaxia Shenzhou New Materials

