Hexafluoropropylene Oxide (HFPO) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Hexafluoropropylene Oxide (HFPO), also known as perfluoroepoxy propane, is a colorless and incombustible gas, which is the primary intermediate for the production of some important organic fluorine materials. Its main applications are the synthesis of perfluoroacetone, perfluoropolyether lubricating oil and a series of perfluoroalkyl vinyl ethers.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Hexafluoropropylene Oxide (HFPO) in global, including the following market information:
- Global Hexafluoropropylene Oxide (HFPO) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Hexafluoropropylene Oxide (HFPO) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
- Global top five Hexafluoropropylene Oxide (HFPO) companies in 2021 (%)
The global Hexafluoropropylene Oxide (HFPO) market was valued at 183.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 223.8 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
?99% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Hexafluoropropylene Oxide (HFPO) include Chemours, Unimatec, HEXAFLUO, HUANXIN FLUORO and Huaxia Shenzhou New Materials, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Hexafluoropropylene Oxide (HFPO) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Hexafluoropropylene Oxide (HFPO) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Hexafluoropropylene Oxide (HFPO) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- ?99%
- ?99%
Global Hexafluoropropylene Oxide (HFPO) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Hexafluoropropylene Oxide (HFPO) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Perfluorinated Acetone
- Perfluoropolyether Lubricating Oil
- Fluorovinyl Ether
Global Hexafluoropropylene Oxide (HFPO) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Hexafluoropropylene Oxide (HFPO) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Hexafluoropropylene Oxide (HFPO) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Hexafluoropropylene Oxide (HFPO) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Hexafluoropropylene Oxide (HFPO) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
- Key companies Hexafluoropropylene Oxide (HFPO) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Chemours
- Unimatec
- HEXAFLUO
- HUANXIN FLUORO
- Huaxia Shenzhou New Materials
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Hexafluoropropylene Oxide (HFPO) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Hexafluoropropylene Oxide (HFPO) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Hexafluoropropylene Oxide (HFPO) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Hexafluoropropylene Oxide (HFPO) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Hexafluoropropylene Oxide (HFPO) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Hexafluoropropylene Oxide (HFPO) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Hexafluoropropylene Oxide (HFPO) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Hexafluoropropylene Oxide (HFPO) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Hexafluoropropylene Oxide (HFPO) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Hexafluoropropylene Oxide (HFPO) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Hexafluoropropylene Oxide (HFPO) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Hexafluoropropylene Oxide (HFPO) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Hexafluoropropylene Oxide (HFPO) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hexafluoropropylene Oxide (HFPO) Players in Global Market
