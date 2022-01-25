Fresh Pasta Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Fresh Pasta Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
Fresh pasta is made from a simple dough of eggs and flour, usually all-purpose flour or 00 high-gluten flour. The dough is kneaded like bread dough and then pressed through rollers until its as thin as desired. Then its cut into long noodles or formed and stuffed into tortellini and ravioli.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Fresh Pasta in global, including the following market information:
- Global Fresh Pasta Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Fresh Pasta Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
- Global top five Fresh Pasta companies in 2021 (%)
The global Fresh Pasta market was valued at 1281 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1501.8 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.3% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Long Style Pasta Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Fresh Pasta include Giovanni Rana, Olivieri (Ebro Foods), Voltan SpA, Ugo Foods Group, Waitrose, RP’s Pasta Company, Il Pastaio, Spaghetto Factory and Maffei, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Fresh Pasta manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Fresh Pasta Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Fresh Pasta Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Long Style Pasta
- Short Style Pasta
- Filled Style Pasta
Global Fresh Pasta Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Fresh Pasta Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Residential
- Restaurant
- Airplane
- Train
- Others
Global Fresh Pasta Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Fresh Pasta Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Fresh Pasta revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Fresh Pasta revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Fresh Pasta sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Fresh Pasta sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Giovanni Rana
- Olivieri (Ebro Foods)
- Voltan SpA
- Ugo Foods Group
- Waitrose
- RP’s Pasta Company
- Il Pastaio
- Spaghetto Factory
- Maffei
- Lilly’s Fresh Pasta
- Pastificio Gaetarelli
- Pastificio Mansi
- The Fresh Pasta Company
- Pastificio Brema
- Pasta Jesce
- Marcello Raffetto
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Fresh Pasta Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Fresh Pasta Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Fresh Pasta Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Fresh Pasta Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Fresh Pasta Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Fresh Pasta Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Fresh Pasta Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Fresh Pasta Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Fresh Pasta Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Fresh Pasta Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Fresh Pasta Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Fresh Pasta Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Fresh Pasta Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fresh Pasta Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Fresh Pasta Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fresh Pasta Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Fresh Pasta Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Long Style Pasta
4.1.3 Short Style Pasta
4.1.4 Filled Style Pas
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States
International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414
Similar Reports:
Global Fresh Pasta Market Outlook 2022
China Fresh Pasta Sauce Market Report & Forecast 2021-2027
Fresh Pasta Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027
Global and United States Fresh Pasta Sauce Market Insights, Forecast to 2027