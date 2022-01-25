Ethylhexyl Methoxycinnamate Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The typical products include BASF Uvinul® MC 80 N, and Ashland Escalol™ 557 UV filter, etc.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Ethylhexyl Methoxycinnamate in global, including the following market information:

Global Ethylhexyl Methoxycinnamate Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Ethylhexyl Methoxycinnamate Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Ethylhexyl Methoxycinnamate companies in 2021 (%)

The global Ethylhexyl Methoxycinnamate market was valued at 22 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 25 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.2% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Cosmetic Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Ethylhexyl Methoxycinnamate include BASF, Ashland, DSM, Galaxy Surfactants, Chemspec Chemicals, Xingyuan Group and COSMOS, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Ethylhexyl Methoxycinnamate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Ethylhexyl Methoxycinnamate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Ethylhexyl Methoxycinnamate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Cosmetic Grade

Industrial Grade

Global Ethylhexyl Methoxycinnamate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Ethylhexyl Methoxycinnamate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Sun Block

Industrial Anti – Aging Agent

Other

Global Ethylhexyl Methoxycinnamate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Ethylhexyl Methoxycinnamate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Ethylhexyl Methoxycinnamate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Ethylhexyl Methoxycinnamate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Ethylhexyl Methoxycinnamate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Ethylhexyl Methoxycinnamate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF

Ashland

DSM

Galaxy Surfactants

Chemspec Chemicals

Xingyuan Group

COSMOS

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Ethylhexyl Methoxycinnamate Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Ethylhexyl Methoxycinnamate Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Ethylhexyl Methoxycinnamate Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Ethylhexyl Methoxycinnamate Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Ethylhexyl Methoxycinnamate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Ethylhexyl Methoxycinnamate Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Ethylhexyl Methoxycinnamate Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Ethylhexyl Methoxycinnamate Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Ethylhexyl Methoxycinnamate Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Ethylhexyl Methoxycinnamate Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Ethylhexyl Methoxycinnamate Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Ethylhexyl Methoxycinnamate Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Ethylhexyl Methoxycinnamate Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ethylhexyl Methoxycinnamate Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Ethylhexyl Methoxycinnamate Companies

