Portable Lighting Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
A portable light is the light that can be moved around, which include headlamps, flashlights, area lights and other type of portable lights. The portable lights are widely used in outdoor, industrial and residential etc.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Portable Lighting in global, including the following market information:
- Global Portable Lighting Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Portable Lighting Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (M Units)
- Global top five Portable Lighting companies in 2021 (%)
The global Portable Lighting market was valued at 2789.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 3869.3 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Flashlights Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Portable Lighting include Maglite, Kang Mingsheng, Energizer, Ledlenser, KENNEDE, DP Lighting, Taigeer, Ocean’s King and SureFire, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Portable Lighting manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Portable Lighting Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)
Global Portable Lighting Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Flashlights
- Headlamps
- Area lights/lanterns
- Bicycle lights
- Others
Global Portable Lighting Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)
Global Portable Lighting Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Outdoor
- Industrial
- Residential
- Others
Global Portable Lighting Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)
Global Portable Lighting Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Portable Lighting revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Portable Lighting revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Portable Lighting sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (M Units)
- Key companies Portable Lighting sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Maglite
- Kang Mingsheng
- Energizer
- Ledlenser
- KENNEDE
- DP Lighting
- Taigeer
- Ocean’s King
- SureFire
- Dorcy
- Nite Ize
- Nitecore
- Jiage
- Petzl
- Nextorch
- Fenix
- Pelican
- Twoboys
- Olight
- Streamlight
- Princeton
- Wolf Eyes
- Browning
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Portable Lighting Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Portable Lighting Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Portable Lighting Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Portable Lighting Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Portable Lighting Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Portable Lighting Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Portable Lighting Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Portable Lighting Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Portable Lighting Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Portable Lighting Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Portable Lighting Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Portable Lighting Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Portable Lighting Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Portable Lighting Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Portable Lighting Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Portable Lighting Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Portable Lighting Market Size Markets, 2021 &
