Door Entry Systems Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A door entry system, or access control systems is a critical component of business premises or home security infrastructure. It serves as a doorbell and intercom to give you control over who enters the site, and at the same time it acts as a secure system for controlling staff access throughout the building.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Door Entry Systems in global, including the following market information:

Global Door Entry Systems Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Door Entry Systems Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Door Entry Systems companies in 2021 (%)

The global Door Entry Systems market was valued at 9941.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 17190 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Card-based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Door Entry Systems include Honeywell, Johnson Controls, Dormakaba, ADT LLC, Schneider Electric, SIEMENS, BOSCH Security, SALTO and NSC, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Door Entry Systems manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Door Entry Systems Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Door Entry Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Card-based

Video/Audio Systems

Biometric Systems

Others

Global Door Entry Systems Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Door Entry Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Residential

Commercial

Global Door Entry Systems Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Door Entry Systems Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Door Entry Systems revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Door Entry Systems revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Door Entry Systems sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Door Entry Systems sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Honeywell

Johnson Controls

Dormakaba

ADT LLC

Schneider Electric

SIEMENS

BOSCH Security

SALTO

NSC

ABB

IDEMIA

Panasonic

DDS Ltd

Southco

HID Global

Legrand

ZKTeco

Fujitsu

Gallagher

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Door Entry Systems Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Door Entry Systems Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Door Entry Systems Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Door Entry Systems Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Door Entry Systems Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Door Entry Systems Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Door Entry Systems Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Door Entry Systems Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Door Entry Systems Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Door Entry Systems Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Door Entry Systems Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Door Entry Systems Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Door Entry Systems Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Door Entry Systems Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Door Entry Systems Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Door Entry Systems Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Door Entry Systems Market Siz

