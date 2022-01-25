Solid Buoyancy Material (SBM) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The solid buoyancy material is a kind of solid compound which is obtained by the physical and chemical reaction of the inorganic light weight filling material into the organic polymer material.Based on the characteristics of low density and high pressure, solid buoyancy materials are widely used in civil, commercial and military applications, such as the counterweight of equipment in water, floating or suspended floating cables and buoys, submarine cable burying machinery, zero buoyancy towing body, unmanned remotely operated submersible, etc.Different conditions of use, its performance requirements are not the same.

With the development of Marine technology, the application prospect of high strength buoyancy materials is very broad.In addition, since the solid buoyancy material is required for subsequent processing.Generally speaking, according to different processing requirements, the processing fee is very different.In this report, the price we calculated mainly refers to the ex-factory price of the solid buoyancy material itself, and does not include the processing costs.At present, hollow glass bead floating materials occupy the largest market share in the production end, and the market share of chemical foam buoyancy materials is continuously declining.Compared with chemical foam buoyancy material, hollow glass bead floating material has obvious advantages.

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/120712/global-solid-buoyancy-material-market-2022-2028-841

This report contains market size and forecasts of Solid Buoyancy Material (SBM) in global, including the following market information:

Global Solid Buoyancy Material (SBM) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Solid Buoyancy Material (SBM) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Sqm)

Global top five Solid Buoyancy Material (SBM) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Solid Buoyancy Material (SBM) market was valued at 641.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 786.7 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Chemical Foam Buoyancy Material Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Solid Buoyancy Material (SBM) include Trelleborg, Matrix, Balmoral, Engineered Syntactic Systems (ESS), Diab Group, Bmtl-HF, Gurit, Floatex and Syntech, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Solid Buoyancy Material (SBM) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Solid Buoyancy Material (SBM) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Sqm)

Global Solid Buoyancy Material (SBM) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Chemical Foam Buoyancy Material

Hollow Glass Bead Buoyancy Material

Composite Lightweight Buoyancy Material

Global Solid Buoyancy Material (SBM) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Sqm)

Global Solid Buoyancy Material (SBM) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Scuba Diving Equipment

Offshore Oil Exploration

Ocean Buoy

Other

Global Solid Buoyancy Material (SBM) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Sqm)

Global Solid Buoyancy Material (SBM) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Solid Buoyancy Material (SBM) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Solid Buoyancy Material (SBM) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Solid Buoyancy Material (SBM) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Sqm)

Key companies Solid Buoyancy Material (SBM) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Trelleborg

Matrix

Balmoral

Engineered Syntactic Systems (ESS)

Diab Group

Bmtl-HF

Gurit

Floatex

Syntech

Marine Chemical Research Institute

Hubei Haishan Technology Co.,Ltd.

CBM Future

AMMT

Qingdao Evergreen Maritime Co.,Ltd

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/120712/global-solid-buoyancy-material-market-2022-2028-841

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Solid Buoyancy Material (SBM) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Solid Buoyancy Material (SBM) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Solid Buoyancy Material (SBM) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Solid Buoyancy Material (SBM) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Solid Buoyancy Material (SBM) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Solid Buoyancy Material (SBM) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Solid Buoyancy Material (SBM) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Solid Buoyancy Material (SBM) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Solid Buoyancy Material (SBM) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Solid Buoyancy Material (SBM) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Solid Buoyancy Material (SBM) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Solid Buoyancy Material (SBM) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Solid Buoyancy Material (SBM) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Solid Buoyancy Material (SBM) Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Solid Buoyancy Material (SBM) Companies

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/