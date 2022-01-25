Cable Wrapping Tapes Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Wires and cables have become one of the most indispensable parts in todays advanced and digitized era. Today, wires and cables find extensive applications across all industries, such that, the wires and cables industry has a promising outlook. In such a digital world, where electricity has emerged as one of the most heavily used means of energy, internet and telephones are daily necessities for billions of people, institutions and offices, there is an absolute need for uninterrupted high-quality service. Cable Wrapping Tapes fulfill that requirement, providing high-quality uninterrupted supply of electricity and cable protection for lucrative and emerging markets, for products, such as fiber optics, and extra high-voltage cables. The global Cable Wrapping Tapes market has a largely positive future outlook, which can be attributed to extensive usage in almost all industries and markets. There is hardly any factor which can cause the global Cable Wrapping Tapes market to significantly alter its course. Cable Wrapping Tapes have been successfully used in data transmission, underwater cables, and energy projects. Manufacturers of Cable Wrapping Tapes are expected to focus on sales in emerging economies, where internet and cable still have relatively low penetration.

Cable Wrapping Tape is a tape used to insulate electrical wires and other material that conduct electricity. It can be made of many plastics, but vinyl is most popular, as it stretches well and gives an effective and long lasting insulation.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Cable Wrapping Tapes in global, including the following market information:

Global Cable Wrapping Tapes Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Cable Wrapping Tapes Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (M Sqm)

Global top five Cable Wrapping Tapes companies in 2021 (%)

The global Cable Wrapping Tapes market was valued at 1566.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1800.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.0% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Cloth Tape Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Cable Wrapping Tapes include 3M, Yongle (Avery Dennison), Achem (YC Group), Tesa (Beiersdorf AG), Nitto, IPG, Scapa, Saint Gobin (CHR) and Four Pillars, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Cable Wrapping Tapes manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Cable Wrapping Tapes Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Sqm)

Global Cable Wrapping Tapes Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Cloth Tape

PVC Tape

PET Tape

Others

Global Cable Wrapping Tapes Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Sqm)

Global Cable Wrapping Tapes Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Power Industry

Communications Industry

Others

Global Cable Wrapping Tapes Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Sqm)

Global Cable Wrapping Tapes Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Cable Wrapping Tapes revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Cable Wrapping Tapes revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Cable Wrapping Tapes sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (M Sqm)

Key companies Cable Wrapping Tapes sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

3M

Yongle (Avery Dennison)

Achem (YC Group)

Tesa (Beiersdorf AG)

Nitto

IPG

Scapa

Saint Gobin (CHR)

Four Pillars

H-Old

Plymouth

Teraoka

Wurth

HellermannTyton

Shushi

Yongguan Adhesive

Sincere

Denka

Furukawa Electric

Berry Plastics

Jinyang Technology

Han Yang Chemical

Yangzhou Xiqite Cable Material

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Cable Wrapping Tapes Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Cable Wrapping Tapes Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Cable Wrapping Tapes Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Cable Wrapping Tapes Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Cable Wrapping Tapes Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Cable Wrapping Tapes Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Cable Wrapping Tapes Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Cable Wrapping Tapes Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Cable Wrapping Tapes Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Cable Wrapping Tapes Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Cable Wrapping Tapes Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Cable Wrapping Tapes Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Cable Wrapping Tapes Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cable Wrapping Tapes Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Cable Wrapping Tapes Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cable Wrapping Tapes Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Glob

