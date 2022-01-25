Shipbuilding Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Shipbuilding is the construction of ships and other floating vessels. It normally takes place in a specialized facility known as a shipyard. Shipbuilders, also called shipwrights, follow a specialized occupation that traces its roots to before recorded history.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Shipbuilding in global, including the following market information:

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/6799454/global-shipbuilding-2022-2028-72

Global Shipbuilding Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Shipbuilding Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)

Global top five Shipbuilding companies in 2021 (%)

The global Shipbuilding market was valued at 39790 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 56980 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Bulkers Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Shipbuilding include China Shipbuilding Group Corporation, KSOE (Hyundai Heavy Industries), Daewoo Shipbuilding, Fincantieri, Samsung Heavy Industries, Imabari Shipbuilding, Japan Marine United, COSCO SHIPPING HEAVY INDUSTRY and Yangzijiang Shipbuilding and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Shipbuilding manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Shipbuilding Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Shipbuilding Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Bulkers

Tankers

Containers

Other Ships

Global Shipbuilding Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Shipbuilding Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Goods Transportation

Passenger Transportation

Others

Global Shipbuilding Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Shipbuilding Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Shipbuilding revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Shipbuilding revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Shipbuilding sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)

Key companies Shipbuilding sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

China Shipbuilding Group Corporation

KSOE (Hyundai Heavy Industries)

Daewoo Shipbuilding

Fincantieri

Samsung Heavy Industries

Imabari Shipbuilding

Japan Marine United

COSCO SHIPPING HEAVY INDUSTRY

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding

Oshima Shipbuilding

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-shipbuilding-2022-2028-72-6799454

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Shipbuilding Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Shipbuilding Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Shipbuilding Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Shipbuilding Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Shipbuilding Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Shipbuilding Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Shipbuilding Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Shipbuilding Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Shipbuilding Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Shipbuilding Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Shipbuilding Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Shipbuilding Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Shipbuilding Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Shipbuilding Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Shipbuilding Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Shipbuilding Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Shipbuilding Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Bulkers

4.1.3 Tankers

4.1.4 Containers

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States

International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414

Similar Reports:

Shipbuilding and Offshore Rig Fabrication and Repair Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Global Cable for Shipbuilding Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Global Shipbuilding and Offshore Rig Fabrication and Repair Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Global Shipbuilding Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition