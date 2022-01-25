2-Naphthaleneboronic Acid Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

2-Naphthaleneboronic Acid (CAS 32316-92-0), a white powder, is mainly used to produce electronic materials or pharmaceutical intermediates etc.

This report contains market size and forecasts of 2-Naphthaleneboronic Acid in global, including the following market information:

Global 2-Naphthaleneboronic Acid Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global 2-Naphthaleneboronic Acid Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kg)

Global top five 2-Naphthaleneboronic Acid companies in 2021 (%)

The global 2-Naphthaleneboronic Acid market was valued at 74 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 96 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

98% Purity Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of 2-Naphthaleneboronic Acid include Puyang Huicheng Electronic, Jinan Finer Chemical, Green Guardee, Changzhou Wujin Ming Huang Chemical, Shifeng Technology, Trusyn Chem-tech, Hebei Delongtai Chemical and SHIRATORI Pharmaceutical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the 2-Naphthaleneboronic Acid manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global 2-Naphthaleneboronic Acid Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kg)

Global 2-Naphthaleneboronic Acid Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

98% Purity

Purity Above 99%

Global 2-Naphthaleneboronic Acid Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kg)

Global 2-Naphthaleneboronic Acid Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

OLED

Pharmaceutical

Global 2-Naphthaleneboronic Acid Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kg)

Global 2-Naphthaleneboronic Acid Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies 2-Naphthaleneboronic Acid revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies 2-Naphthaleneboronic Acid revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies 2-Naphthaleneboronic Acid sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kg)

Key companies 2-Naphthaleneboronic Acid sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Puyang Huicheng Electronic

Jinan Finer Chemical

Green Guardee

Changzhou Wujin Ming Huang Chemical

Shifeng Technology

Trusyn Chem-tech

Hebei Delongtai Chemical

SHIRATORI Pharmaceutical

