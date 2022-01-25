Food Grade Dicalcium Phosphate Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The chemical formula for calcium hydrogen phosphate is CaHPO4.White monocline crystal powder, odorless and tasteless, soluble in dilute hydrochloric acid, nitric acid, acetic acid, slightly soluble in water, insoluble in ethanol.Relative density 2.32.Stable in the air.Water loss begins at 75? to produce anhydrous calcium hydrogen phosphate.

As a food additive, food grade calcium phosphate is characterized by high purity, in line with the requirements of the relevant codex alimentarius, the containing elements such as fluorine, arsenic, lead and other restrictions are very strict.

In the food industry as a loosening agent, dough improver, buffer, nutrient supplement, stabilizer, emulsifier, stabilizer, etc.Such as for flour, cakes, cakes, baked goods leavening agent, compound bread modification agent, Fried food modification agent.Also used in biscuits, milk powder, cold drinks, ice cream powder, as a nutritional supplement or quality improver.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Food Grade Dicalcium Phosphate in global, including the following market information:

Global Food Grade Dicalcium Phosphate Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Food Grade Dicalcium Phosphate Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Food Grade Dicalcium Phosphate companies in 2021 (%)

The global Food Grade Dicalcium Phosphate market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Dibasic Anhydrous (DCPA) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Food Grade Dicalcium Phosphate include Innophos, Budenheim, Tosoh, Prayon, CXPC, Lianyungang Debang Fine Chemical Co,Ltd., Suqian Modern Chemical Co., Ltd, Xingfa Group and Lianyungang Dongtai Food Ingredients Co., Ltd, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Food Grade Dicalcium Phosphate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Food Grade Dicalcium Phosphate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Food Grade Dicalcium Phosphate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Dibasic Anhydrous (DCPA)

Dicalcium Phosphate Dihydrate (DCPD)

Global Food Grade Dicalcium Phosphate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Food Grade Dicalcium Phosphate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Baked Goods

Drinks

Dietary Supplement

Other

Global Food Grade Dicalcium Phosphate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Food Grade Dicalcium Phosphate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Food Grade Dicalcium Phosphate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Food Grade Dicalcium Phosphate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Food Grade Dicalcium Phosphate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Food Grade Dicalcium Phosphate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Innophos

Budenheim

Tosoh

Prayon

CXPC

Lianyungang Debang Fine Chemical Co,Ltd.

Suqian Modern Chemical Co., Ltd

Xingfa Group

Lianyungang Dongtai Food Ingredients Co., Ltd

Reephos

Shuren Food Additive

Lianyungang Kede Chemical Industry Co.,Ltd.

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Food Grade Dicalcium Phosphate Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Food Grade Dicalcium Phosphate Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Food Grade Dicalcium Phosphate Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Food Grade Dicalcium Phosphate Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Food Grade Dicalcium Phosphate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Food Grade Dicalcium Phosphate Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Food Grade Dicalcium Phosphate Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Food Grade Dicalcium Phosphate Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Food Grade Dicalcium Phosphate Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Food Grade Dicalcium Phosphate Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Food Grade Dicalcium Phosphate Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Food Grade Dicalcium Phosphate Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Food Grade Dicalcium Phosphate Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Food Grade Dicalcium Phosphate Players in Global Market

