Portable Water Quality Meters Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Portable Water Quality Meters are portable meters that can measure parameters like DO (optical Dissolved Oxygen), pH, ORP, conductivity, specific conductance, salinity, TDS, resistivity, chloride, nitrate, depth, temperature and turbidity, etc.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Portable Water Quality Meters in global, including the following market information:
- Global Portable Water Quality Meters Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Portable Water Quality Meters Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Portable Water Quality Meters companies in 2021 (%)
The global Portable Water Quality Meters market was valued at 419.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 542.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
PH Meters Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Portable Water Quality Meters include Xylem, Danaher, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Hanna Instruments, DKK-TOA, Horiba, Tintometer, Extech Instruments and Shanghai INESA, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Portable Water Quality Meters manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Portable Water Quality Meters Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Portable Water Quality Meters Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- PH Meters
- Conductivity Meters
- Chlorine Meters
- ORP Meters
- Dissolved Oxygen Meters
- Turbidity Meters
- Salinity Meters
- Other Meters
Global Portable Water Quality Meters Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Portable Water Quality Meters Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Food & Beverage
- Pharmaceutical & Medical
- Biotechnology & Chemical
- Water and Waste Water
- Pools
- Others
Global Portable Water Quality Meters Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Portable Water Quality Meters Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Portable Water Quality Meters revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Portable Water Quality Meters revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Portable Water Quality Meters sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Portable Water Quality Meters sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Xylem
- Danaher
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Hanna Instruments
- DKK-TOA
- Horiba
- Tintometer
- Extech Instruments
- Shanghai INESA
- Palintest
- In-Situ
- Jenco Instruments
- Bante Instruments
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Portable Water Quality Meters Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Portable Water Quality Meters Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Portable Water Quality Meters Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Portable Water Quality Meters Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Portable Water Quality Meters Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Portable Water Quality Meters Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Portable Water Quality Meters Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Portable Water Quality Meters Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Portable Water Quality Meters Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Portable Water Quality Meters Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Portable Water Quality Meters Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Portable Water Quality Meters Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Portable Water Quality Meters Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Portable Water Quality Meters Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Portable Water Quality Meters Companies
