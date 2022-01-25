Portable Water Quality Meters Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Portable Water Quality Meters are portable meters that can measure parameters like DO (optical Dissolved Oxygen), pH, ORP, conductivity, specific conductance, salinity, TDS, resistivity, chloride, nitrate, depth, temperature and turbidity, etc.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Portable Water Quality Meters in global, including the following market information:

Global Portable Water Quality Meters Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Portable Water Quality Meters Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Portable Water Quality Meters companies in 2021 (%)

The global Portable Water Quality Meters market was valued at 419.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 542.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

PH Meters Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Portable Water Quality Meters include Xylem, Danaher, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Hanna Instruments, DKK-TOA, Horiba, Tintometer, Extech Instruments and Shanghai INESA, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Portable Water Quality Meters manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Portable Water Quality Meters Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Portable Water Quality Meters Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

PH Meters

Conductivity Meters

Chlorine Meters

ORP Meters

Dissolved Oxygen Meters

Turbidity Meters

Salinity Meters

Other Meters

Global Portable Water Quality Meters Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Portable Water Quality Meters Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceutical & Medical

Biotechnology & Chemical

Water and Waste Water

Pools

Others

Global Portable Water Quality Meters Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Portable Water Quality Meters Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Portable Water Quality Meters revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Portable Water Quality Meters revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Portable Water Quality Meters sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Portable Water Quality Meters sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Xylem

Danaher

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Hanna Instruments

DKK-TOA

Horiba

Tintometer

Extech Instruments

Shanghai INESA

Palintest

In-Situ

Jenco Instruments

Bante Instruments

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Portable Water Quality Meters Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Portable Water Quality Meters Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Portable Water Quality Meters Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Portable Water Quality Meters Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Portable Water Quality Meters Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Portable Water Quality Meters Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Portable Water Quality Meters Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Portable Water Quality Meters Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Portable Water Quality Meters Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Portable Water Quality Meters Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Portable Water Quality Meters Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Portable Water Quality Meters Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Portable Water Quality Meters Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Portable Water Quality Meters Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Portable Water Quality Meters Companies

