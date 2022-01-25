2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

1,4-Butenediol is a pesticide and pharmaceutical intermediate, also known as 2-butene-1,4-diol. There are two isomers, both of which are amber odorless liquids. Easily soluble in water, ethanol, acetone, and almost insoluble in lower aliphatic hydrocarbons or aromatic hydrocarbons. Mainly used as a plasticizer for alkyd resins, a crosslinking agent for synthetic resins, and a bactericide, etc. It is also used in the preparation of nylon and medicine.

This report contains market size and forecasts of 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) in global, including the following market information:

Global 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) companies in 2021 (%)

The global 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Refined Product Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) include Ashland, Changzhou Jiayan Chemical Co.,Ltd. and Dezhou Tianyu Chemical Industry, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Refined Product

Crude Product

Global 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Medicine

Pesticide

Paper

Plating Additive

Plastic

Other

Global 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Ashland

Changzhou Jiayan Chemical Co.,Ltd.

Dezhou Tianyu Chemical Industry

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) Companies

4 Sights by Product

