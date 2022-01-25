Turbo Molecular Pumps Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report studies the Turbomolecular Pumps market, which is a type of vacuum pump, superficially similar to a turbopump, used to obtain and maintain high vacuum

This report contains market size and forecasts of Turbo Molecular Pumps in global, including the following market information:

Global Turbo Molecular Pumps Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Turbo Molecular Pumps Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)

Global top five Turbo Molecular Pumps companies in 2021 (%)

The global Turbo Molecular Pumps market was valued at 841.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1045.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Magnetically Suspended Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Turbo Molecular Pumps include Edwards, Pfeiffer, Osaka Vacuum, Ltd., KYKY Vacuum, Ulvac, Shimadzu Corporation, Ebara Technologies, Inc, Leybold and Busch and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Turbo Molecular Pumps manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Turbo Molecular Pumps Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Turbo Molecular Pumps Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Magnetically Suspended Type

Oil Lubricated Type

Others

Global Turbo Molecular Pumps Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Turbo Molecular Pumps Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Industrial Vacuum Processing

Nanotechnology Instruments

Analytical Instrumentation

Others

Global Turbo Molecular Pumps Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Turbo Molecular Pumps Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Turbo Molecular Pumps revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Turbo Molecular Pumps revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Turbo Molecular Pumps sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)

Key companies Turbo Molecular Pumps sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Edwards

Pfeiffer

Osaka Vacuum, Ltd.

KYKY Vacuum

Ulvac

Shimadzu Corporation

Ebara Technologies, Inc

Leybold

Busch

Agilent Turbomolecular

