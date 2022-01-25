Salt Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Salt is the first commodity in the world. It is not only an indispensable daily necessities for human beings, but also an important basic raw material for the chemical industry. In ancient times, salt was used as a medium for commodity trade transactions, and also as a substitute for wages or part of wages. Since the beginning of the 20th century, table salt has carried the important mission of iodizing table salt to eliminate iodine deficiency disorders. The production and sales of salt have always played a very important role in the economic and social development of various countries.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Salt in global, including the following market information:

Global Salt Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Salt Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Salt companies in 2021 (%)

The global Salt market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Sea Salt Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Salt include K+S, Compass, Cargill, European Salt, Akzonobel, Morton Salt, INEOS Group, Dampier salt and TATA, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Salt manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Salt Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Salt Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Sea Salt

Well Mineral Salt

Lake Salt

Global Salt Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Salt Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Chemical Processing

Food Industrial

Road De-icing

Water Treatment

Other

Global Salt Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Salt Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Salt revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Salt revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Salt sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Salt sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

K+S

Compass

Cargill

European Salt

Akzonobel

Morton Salt

INEOS Group

Dampier salt

TATA

Dev Salt

China National Salt Industry Corporation

9D Salt Corporation

Jiangsu jingshen salt&chemical industry Co.,Ltd

Lantai Industry

Yunnan Salt & Chemical Industry co., ltd

Shandong Chengyuan Group

Shandong Weifang Longwei Industrial Co. L td.

Shandong Lubei Chemical Co.,Ltd

Changlu Salt Field

DSCG

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Salt Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Salt Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Salt Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Salt Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Salt Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Salt Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Salt Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Salt Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Salt Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Salt Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Salt Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Salt Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Salt Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Salt Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Salt Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Salt Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Salt Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Sea Salt

4.1.3 Well Mineral Salt

4.1.4 Lake Salt

4.2 By Type – Global Salt Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Global Salt Revenue, 2017-2022

