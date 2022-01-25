Ultrafine Silica Fume (Microsilica) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Ultrafine silica fume, also known as Microsilica, is an ultrafine powder collected as a by-product of the silicon and ferrosilicon alloy production. Silica fume is an ultrafine material with 80% spherical particles less than 1 m in diameter, the average being about 0.15 m. So it also called the ultrafine silica fume

This report contains market size and forecasts of Ultrafine Silica Fume (Microsilica) in global, including the following market information:

Global Ultrafine Silica Fume (Microsilica) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Ultrafine Silica Fume (Microsilica) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (M T)

Global top five Ultrafine Silica Fume (Microsilica) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Ultrafine Silica Fume (Microsilica) market was valued at 727.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 952.3 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Densified Silica Fume Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Ultrafine Silica Fume (Microsilica) include Elkem (Blue Star), Globe Specialty Metals (Ferroglobe), FerroAtlntica (Ferroglobe), Finnfjord, RW Silicium GmbH, Wacker, CCMA, Washington Mills and Dow Corning, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Ultrafine Silica Fume (Microsilica) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Ultrafine Silica Fume (Microsilica) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M T)

Global Ultrafine Silica Fume (Microsilica) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Densified Silica Fume

Semi Densified Silica Fume

Undensified Silica Fume

Global Ultrafine Silica Fume (Microsilica) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M T)

Global Ultrafine Silica Fume (Microsilica) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Concrete

Refractory

Others

Global Ultrafine Silica Fume (Microsilica) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M T)

Global Ultrafine Silica Fume (Microsilica) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Ultrafine Silica Fume (Microsilica) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Ultrafine Silica Fume (Microsilica) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Ultrafine Silica Fume (Microsilica) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (M T)

Key companies Ultrafine Silica Fume (Microsilica) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Elkem (Blue Star)

Globe Specialty Metals (Ferroglobe)

FerroAtlntica (Ferroglobe)

Finnfjord

RW Silicium GmbH

Wacker

CCMA

Washington Mills

Dow Corning

Simcoa Operations

Elkon Products

OFZ, a.s.

Minasligas

Erdos Metallurgy

Wuhan Mewreach

WINITOOR

East Lansing Technology

Lixinyuan Microsilica

All Minmetal International

Blue Star

QingHai WuTong

Sichuan Langtian

Jinyi Silicon Materials

Renhe

Linyuan Micro-Silica Fume

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Ultrafine Silica Fume (Microsilica) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Ultrafine Silica Fume (Microsilica) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Ultrafine Silica Fume (Microsilica) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Ultrafine Silica Fume (Microsilica) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Ultrafine Silica Fume (Microsilica) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Ultrafine Silica Fume (Microsilica) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Ultrafine Silica Fume (Microsilica) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Ultrafine Silica Fume (Microsilica) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Ultrafine Silica Fume (Microsilica) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Ultrafine Silica Fume (Microsilica) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Ultrafine Silica Fume (Microsilica) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Ultrafine Silica Fume (Microsilica) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Ultrafine Silica Fume (Microsilica) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ultrafine Silica Fume (Microsilica) Players in Global Market

