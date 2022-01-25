VPN Software Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A virtual private network (VPN) extends a private network across a public network, and enables users to send and receive data across shared or public networks as if their computing devices were directly connected to the private network. (“In the simplest terms, it creates a secure, encrypted connection, which can be thought of as a tunnel, between your computer and a server operated by the VPN service.”) Applications running across the VPN may therefore benefit from the functionality, security, and management of the private network.

This report contains market size and forecasts of VPN Software in global, including the following market information:

Global VPN Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global VPN Software Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five VPN Software companies in 2021 (%)

The global VPN Software market was valued at 1599.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 4387.9 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 15.5% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Remote Access VPN Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of VPN Software include Nord VPN, Golden Frog, Hotspot Shield, Buffered VPN, Express VPN, Private Internet Access, Purevpn, Cisco AnyConnect and StackPath, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the VPN Software manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global VPN Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global VPN Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Remote Access VPN

Intranet VPN

Extranet VPN

Others

Global VPN Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global VPN Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Personal VPN Users

Corporate VPN Users

Global VPN Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global VPN Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies VPN Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies VPN Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies VPN Software sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies VPN Software sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Nord VPN

Golden Frog

Hotspot Shield

Buffered VPN

Express VPN

Private Internet Access

Purevpn

Cisco AnyConnect

StackPath

TorGuard

Symantec Corporation

Hide.me

Safer VPN

KeepSolid Inc.

Connectify, Inc.

FastestVPN

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 VPN Software Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global VPN Software Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global VPN Software Overall Market Size

2.1 Global VPN Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global VPN Software Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global VPN Software Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top VPN Software Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global VPN Software Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global VPN Software Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global VPN Software Sales by Companies

3.5 Global VPN Software Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 VPN Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers VPN Software Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 VPN Software Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 VPN Software Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 VPN Software Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global VPN Software Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Remote Access VPN

4.1.3 Intranet VPN

4.1.4 Ext

