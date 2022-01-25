PDO, PTT Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

1, 3-propanediol (PDO) is widely used and is mainly used to produce PTT polyester.PDO is a good solvent, antifreeze agent, protective agent, mainly used in the synthesis of plasticizer, detergent, preservative, emulsifier, also used in food, cosmetics and pharmaceutical industries, the most important use is as a monomer and terephthalic acid synthesis of new polyester materials – polyterephthalate (PTT).In addition, 1, 3-propanediol can be used to prepare other saturated polyesters, such as polynaphthalene propylene glycol diformate (PTN) and copolymerized polyesters.It is used to prepare new polyurethane including foaming products, adhesives, coatings and fine chemical products (including antifreeze, powder coating, solvent, road snow melting agent, medicine, etc.).With the continuous improvement of the industrialization technology of biobase 1, 3-propanediol and the expansion of its application field, its development prospect will be very broad.1, 3-propanediol is an important monomer raw material of PTT polyester, and its industrialization process promotes the development of PTT polyester market.The high production cost and difficult industrial production of 1, 3-propanediol limited the industrial production of PTT.

Polyterephthalate (PTT) is an important industrial polyester, which is formed by condensation of 1, 3-propanediol (PDO) and terephthalic acid (PTA) or dimethyl terephthalate (DMT).It is a semi – aromatic, semi – crystalline thermoplastic that can be easily molded, thermoformed and spun into fibers.Its mechanical and thermophysical properties are similar to those of polyethylene terephthalate (PET), and its molding properties are comparable to that of polybutylene terephthalate (PBT).For example, it has good tensile and bending strength, good dimensional stability, and good fluidity and surface finish.Like polyethylene terephthalate, it has good chemical resistance, including gasoline, carbon tetrachloride, oil, fat, alcohols, alcohols, dilute acids, and bases.

This report contains market size and forecasts of PDO, PTT in global, including the following market information:

Global PDO, PTT Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global PDO, PTT Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kilo MT)

Global top five PDO, PTT companies in 2021 (%)

The global PDO, PTT market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

PDO Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of PDO, PTT include Dupont, Glory and Zhouping Mingxing Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the PDO, PTT manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global PDO, PTT Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kilo MT)

Global PDO, PTT Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

PDO

PTT

Global PDO, PTT Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kilo MT)

Global PDO, PTT Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Industrial

Food

Pharmaceutical

Other

Global PDO, PTT Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kilo MT)

Global PDO, PTT Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies PDO, PTT revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies PDO, PTT revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies PDO, PTT sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kilo MT)

Key companies PDO, PTT sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Dupont

Glory

Zhouping Mingxing Chemical

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 PDO, PTT Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global PDO, PTT Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global PDO, PTT Overall Market Size

2.1 Global PDO, PTT Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global PDO, PTT Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global PDO, PTT Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top PDO, PTT Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global PDO, PTT Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global PDO, PTT Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global PDO, PTT Sales by Companies

3.5 Global PDO, PTT Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 PDO, PTT Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers PDO, PTT Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 PDO, PTT Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 PDO, PTT Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 PDO, PTT Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global PDO, PTT Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 PDO

4.1.3 PTT

4.2 By Type – Global PDO, PTT Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Global PDO, PTT Revenue, 2017

