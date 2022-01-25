Activated Carbon Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Activated carbon is an excellent adsorbent with a developed internal pore structure and a huge surface area. It has been widely used in industrial waste water, waste gas and air purification equipment, organic synthesis, food and medicine and other industries, as well as military and high-tech industries.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Activated Carbon in global, including the following market information:

Global Activated Carbon Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Activated Carbon Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Ton)

Global top five Activated Carbon companies in 2021 (%)

The global Activated Carbon market was valued at 3381.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 4936 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Powder Activated Carbon Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Activated Carbon include Kuraray, Osaka Gas Chemicals, YL, CABOT, Ingevity, Haycarb, JD, Shenhua Group and ADA-ES, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Activated Carbon manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Activated Carbon Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Ton)

Global Activated Carbon Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Powder Activated Carbon

Granular Activated Carbon

Others

Global Activated Carbon Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Ton)

Global Activated Carbon Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Water Treatment

Air Purification

Mercury Removal Treatment

Food And Drinks

Industrial

Pharmaceutical

Others

Global Activated Carbon Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Ton)

Global Activated Carbon Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Activated Carbon revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Activated Carbon revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Activated Carbon sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Ton)

Key companies Activated Carbon sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Kuraray

Osaka Gas Chemicals

YL

CABOT

Ingevity

Haycarb

JD

Shenhua Group

ADA-ES

Fujian Xinsen Carbon

MULINSEN ACTIVATED CARBON

Shanxi XinHua Chemical

Boyce Carbon

DESOTEC Activated Carbon

HuaHui-Carbon

ZHI XING

Silcarbon Aktivkohle GmbH

Jiangsu Zhuxi Activated Carbon

Inner Mongolia TaiXi Coal Group

Active Char Products

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Activated Carbon Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Activated Carbon Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Activated Carbon Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Activated Carbon Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Activated Carbon Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Activated Carbon Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Activated Carbon Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Activated Carbon Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Activated Carbon Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Activated Carbon Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Activated Carbon Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Activated Carbon Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Activated Carbon Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Activated Carbon Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Activated Carbon Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Activated Carbon Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Activated Carbon Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.

