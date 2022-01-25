PTZ Cameras Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

PTZ Cameras Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20284 min read
A pantiltzoom camera (PTZ camera) is a camera that is capable of remote directional and zoom control. PTZ cameras make it possible to monitor large areas with a single security camera. The pan-tilt module allows you to remotely control the viewing area. Their mobile apps even give you remote control of your PTZ camera from anywhere in the world. The optical zoom feature provides the ability to focus on fine details like faces or license plates.
This report contains market size and forecasts of PTZ Cameras in global, including the following market information:
- Global PTZ Cameras Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global PTZ Cameras Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five PTZ Cameras companies in 2021 (%)
The global PTZ Cameras market was valued at 1523.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 3695.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 13.5% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
HD PTZ Cameras Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of PTZ Cameras include AXIS, Hikvision, FLIR, Panasonic, Wolfowitz, Logitech, Dahua Technology, Canon and Bosch Security Systems, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the PTZ Cameras manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global PTZ Cameras Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global PTZ Cameras Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- HD PTZ Cameras
- Full HD PTZ Cameras
- UHD PTZ Cameras
- SHD PTZ Cameras
Global PTZ Cameras Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global PTZ Cameras Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Home
- Broadcast TV
- Video-Conferencing
- House of Worship
- Live Sports and Events
- Educational Environment
- Corporate Araining
- Large Auditoriums
- Distance Learning
- Others
Global PTZ Cameras Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global PTZ Cameras Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies PTZ Cameras revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies PTZ Cameras revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies PTZ Cameras sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies PTZ Cameras sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- AXIS
- Hikvision
- FLIR
- Panasonic
- Wolfowitz
- Logitech
- Dahua Technology
- Canon
- Bosch Security Systems
- Honeywell
- Sony
- Vaddio
- Infinova
- YAAN
- Bolin Technology
- ACTi
- Pelco
- Videotec
- MOBOTIX
- Vicon
- Avonic
- Marshall
- CP PLUS
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 PTZ Cameras Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global PTZ Cameras Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global PTZ Cameras Overall Market Size
2.1 Global PTZ Cameras Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global PTZ Cameras Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global PTZ Cameras Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top PTZ Cameras Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global PTZ Cameras Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global PTZ Cameras Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global PTZ Cameras Sales by Companies
3.5 Global PTZ Cameras Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 PTZ Cameras Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers PTZ Cameras Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 PTZ Cameras Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 PTZ Cameras Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 PTZ Cameras Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global PTZ Cameras Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 HD PTZ Cameras
4.1.3 Full HD PTZ Cameras
4.1.4 UHD PTZ Cameras
