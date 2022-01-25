4,4′-Dichlorodiphenyl Sulfone (DCDPS) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

4,4′-Dichlorodiphenyl Sulfone (DCDPS), bis (4-chlorophenyl) sulphone, is an off-white powder or pellet. DCDPS is used as starting material in the production of plastics or polymers, known as polysulfones, polyethersulfones and polyphenylsulfones. High performance sulfones are categorized by high transparency and high temperature performance. Sulfones are used as replacements for metals and glass in a wide range of medical, automotive, aerospace and consumer products.

This report contains market size and forecasts of 4,4′-Dichlorodiphenyl Sulfone (DCDPS) in global, including the following market information:

Global 4,4′-Dichlorodiphenyl Sulfone (DCDPS) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global 4,4′-Dichlorodiphenyl Sulfone (DCDPS) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five 4,4′-Dichlorodiphenyl Sulfone (DCDPS) companies in 2021 (%)

The global 4,4′-Dichlorodiphenyl Sulfone (DCDPS) market was valued at 313.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 472.3 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Industrial Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of 4,4′-Dichlorodiphenyl Sulfone (DCDPS) include Solvay, BASF, BanChem Group, Sumitomo, Vertellus, Jiangxi Jinhai, Vapi Products Industries, Hebei Xulong Chemical and Hebei Jianxin Chemical. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the 4,4′-Dichlorodiphenyl Sulfone (DCDPS) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global 4,4′-Dichlorodiphenyl Sulfone (DCDPS) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global 4,4′-Dichlorodiphenyl Sulfone (DCDPS) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Industrial Grade

Pharma Grade

Global 4,4′-Dichlorodiphenyl Sulfone (DCDPS) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global 4,4′-Dichlorodiphenyl Sulfone (DCDPS) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Polysulfone Resin

Polyetheretherketone (PEEK)

Medicines

Global 4,4′-Dichlorodiphenyl Sulfone (DCDPS) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global 4,4′-Dichlorodiphenyl Sulfone (DCDPS) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies 4,4′-Dichlorodiphenyl Sulfone (DCDPS) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies 4,4′-Dichlorodiphenyl Sulfone (DCDPS) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies 4,4′-Dichlorodiphenyl Sulfone (DCDPS) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies 4,4′-Dichlorodiphenyl Sulfone (DCDPS) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Solvay

BASF

BanChem Group

Sumitomo

Vertellus

Jiangxi Jinhai

Vapi Products Industries

Hebei Xulong Chemical

Hebei Jianxin Chemical

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 4,4′-Dichlorodiphenyl Sulfone (DCDPS) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global 4,4′-Dichlorodiphenyl Sulfone (DCDPS) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global 4,4′-Dichlorodiphenyl Sulfone (DCDPS) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global 4,4′-Dichlorodiphenyl Sulfone (DCDPS) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global 4,4′-Dichlorodiphenyl Sulfone (DCDPS) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global 4,4′-Dichlorodiphenyl Sulfone (DCDPS) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top 4,4′-Dichlorodiphenyl Sulfone (DCDPS) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global 4,4′-Dichlorodiphenyl Sulfone (DCDPS) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global 4,4′-Dichlorodiphenyl Sulfone (DCDPS) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global 4,4′-Dichlorodiphenyl Sulfone (DCDPS) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global 4,4′-Dichlorodiphenyl Sulfone (DCDPS) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 4,4′-Dichlorodiphenyl Sulfone (DCDPS) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers 4,4′-Dichlorodiphenyl Sulfone (DCDPS) Product Type

