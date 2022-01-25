Spherical Activated Carbon Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Spherical Active Carbon (Spherical Active Carbon, SAC) body structure is a spherical shell containing at least one layer made of activated carbon material. The spherical shell is a spherical core body, which can be made of inorganic materials different from the spherical shell material 10mm, the wall thickness of the spherical shell is not less than 0.5mm, preferably 1-1.5mm.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Spherical Activated Carbon in global, including the following market information:

Global Spherical Activated Carbon Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Spherical Activated Carbon Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Spherical Activated Carbon companies in 2021 (%)

The global Spherical Activated Carbon market was valued at 106.7 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 143.3 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Resin Base Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Spherical Activated Carbon include Kureha Corporation, Osaka Gas Chemical Group, Kuraray and Shanxi Xinhua Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Spherical Activated Carbon manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Spherical Activated Carbon Market, by Technology, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Spherical Activated Carbon Market Segment Percentages, by Technology, 2021 (%)

Resin Base

Asphalt Base

Global Spherical Activated Carbon Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Spherical Activated Carbon Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Gas and Waste Water Recovery

Oral Charcoal

Hemoperfusion Device

Anti-chemical Clothing

antigas Mask

Water Treatment

Air Purification

Polysilicon Production

Global Spherical Activated Carbon Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Spherical Activated Carbon Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Spherical Activated Carbon revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Spherical Activated Carbon revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Spherical Activated Carbon sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Spherical Activated Carbon sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Kureha Corporation

Osaka Gas Chemical Group

Kuraray

Shanxi Xinhua Chemical

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Spherical Activated Carbon Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Technology

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Spherical Activated Carbon Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Spherical Activated Carbon Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Spherical Activated Carbon Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Spherical Activated Carbon Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Spherical Activated Carbon Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Spherical Activated Carbon Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Spherical Activated Carbon Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Spherical Activated Carbon Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Spherical Activated Carbon Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Spherical Activated Carbon Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Spherical Activated Carbon Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Spherical Activated Carbon Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Spherical Activated Carbon Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Spherical Activated Carbon Companies

