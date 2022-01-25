Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) Grade Resin Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

For LDS technology to work the plastic material must be Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) grade – meaning there is a small amount of an organo-metallic compound added to the plastic. The organo-metallic material can be activated with laser ablation and acts as the catalyst for electroless plating deposition. The amount of the additive is very low and, when not activated, alters the physical characteristics of the plastic material…

This report contains market size and forecasts of Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) Grade Resin in global, including the following market information:

Global Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) Grade Resin Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) Grade Resin Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) Grade Resin companies in 2021 (%)

The global Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) Grade Resin market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

PC Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) Grade Resin include Mitsubishi, SABIC, RTP Company, Sinoplast, Kingfa, LG Chem, Lucky Enpla, DSM and Evonik, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) Grade Resin manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) Grade Resin Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) Grade Resin Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

PC

PC/ABS

PA/PPA

LCP

PBT

ABS

Others

Global Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) Grade Resin Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) Grade Resin Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Main Antenna

Bluetooth Antenna

WiFi Antenna

GPS Antenna

NFC Antenna

Other

Global Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) Grade Resin Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) Grade Resin Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) Grade Resin revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) Grade Resin revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) Grade Resin sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) Grade Resin sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Mitsubishi

SABIC

RTP Company

Sinoplast

Kingfa

LG Chem

Lucky Enpla

DSM

Evonik

Lanxess

Celanese

Ensinger

Zeon

Seyang Polymer

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) Grade Resin Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) Grade Resin Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) Grade Resin Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) Grade Resin Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) Grade Resin Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) Grade Resin Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) Grade Resin Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) Grade Resin Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) Grade Resin Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) Grade Resin Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) Grade Resin Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) Grade Resin Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) Grade Resin Product Type

