Lingerie Fabrics Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Lingerie is women’s clothing including undergarments, sleepwear, and lightweight robes. The word lingerie is a loanword from French, meaning undergarments, and usually connotes clothing meant to be sexy and alluring. Lingerie is made of lightweight, stretchy, smooth, or sheer fabrics such as lace, silk, satin, charmeuse, and chiffon.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Lingerie Fabrics in global, including the following market information:

Global Lingerie Fabrics Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Lingerie Fabrics Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kilometers)

Global top five Lingerie Fabrics companies in 2021 (%)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/120724/global-lingerie-fabrics-market-2022-2028-568

The global Lingerie Fabrics market was valued at 2428.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 3728.7 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

by Material Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Lingerie Fabrics include Marand, Lauma Fabrics, Carvico, Nextil Group, Sanko Textiles, Textil Vertrieb Beratungs, Zhejiang Huachang Textile, Huading and Best Pacific, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Lingerie Fabrics manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Lingerie Fabrics Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kilometers)

Global Lingerie Fabrics Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

by Material

Cotton

Silk

Polyester

Nylon

Others

by Technique

Warp Knitted

Weft Knitted

Global Lingerie Fabrics Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kilometers)

Global Lingerie Fabrics Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Bras

Briefs

Pajamas

Others

Global Lingerie Fabrics Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kilometers)

Global Lingerie Fabrics Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Lingerie Fabrics revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Lingerie Fabrics revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Lingerie Fabrics sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kilometers)

Key companies Lingerie Fabrics sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Marand

Lauma Fabrics

Carvico

Nextil Group

Sanko Textiles

Textil Vertrieb Beratungs

Zhejiang Huachang Textile

Huading

Best Pacific

Sun Hing Industries Holding

HongDa

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/120724/global-lingerie-fabrics-market-2022-2028-568

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Lingerie Fabrics Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Lingerie Fabrics Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Lingerie Fabrics Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Lingerie Fabrics Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Lingerie Fabrics Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Lingerie Fabrics Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Lingerie Fabrics Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Lingerie Fabrics Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Lingerie Fabrics Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Lingerie Fabrics Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Lingerie Fabrics Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Lingerie Fabrics Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Lingerie Fabrics Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Lingerie Fabrics Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Lingerie Fabrics Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Lingerie Fabrics Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Lingerie Fabrics Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/