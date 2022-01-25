Digital Mining Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Digital Mining Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
This report contains market size and forecasts of Digital Mining in Global, including the following market information:
- Global Digital Mining Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Digital Mining market was valued at 5789.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 12170 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Autonomous Operations and Robotics Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Digital Mining include Caterpillar, SAP, ABB, Wipro, Hatch Ltd, Hexagon AB, Rockwell, Sandvik and Cisco, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Digital Mining companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Digital Mining Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Digital Mining Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Autonomous Operations and Robotics
- 3D Printing
- Smart Sensors (IoT)
- Connected Worker
- Remote Operations Centre
- IT/OT Convergence
- Asset Cybersecurity
- Simulation Modelling
- Advanced Analytics and Artificial Intelligence
Global Digital Mining Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Digital Mining Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Mining
- Metallurgy
Global Digital Mining Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Digital Mining Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Digital Mining revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Digital Mining revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Caterpillar
- SAP
- ABB
- Wipro
- Hatch Ltd
- Hexagon AB
- Rockwell
- Sandvik
- Cisco
- IBM
- Siemens
- Itelligence
- Huawei
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Digital Mining Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Digital Mining Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Digital Mining Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Digital Mining Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Digital Mining Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Digital Mining Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Digital Mining Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Digital Mining Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Digital Mining Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Digital Mining Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Digital Mining Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Digital Mining Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Digital Mining Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global Digital Mining Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
