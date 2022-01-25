Digital Mining Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Digital Mining in Global, including the following market information:

Global Digital Mining Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Digital Mining market was valued at 5789.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 12170 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Autonomous Operations and Robotics Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Digital Mining include Caterpillar, SAP, ABB, Wipro, Hatch Ltd, Hexagon AB, Rockwell, Sandvik and Cisco, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Digital Mining companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Digital Mining Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Digital Mining Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Autonomous Operations and Robotics

3D Printing

Smart Sensors (IoT)

Connected Worker

Remote Operations Centre

IT/OT Convergence

Asset Cybersecurity

Simulation Modelling

Advanced Analytics and Artificial Intelligence

Global Digital Mining Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Digital Mining Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Mining

Metallurgy

Global Digital Mining Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Digital Mining Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Digital Mining revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Digital Mining revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Caterpillar

SAP

ABB

Wipro

Hatch Ltd

Hexagon AB

Rockwell

Sandvik

Cisco

IBM

Siemens

Itelligence

Huawei

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Digital Mining Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Digital Mining Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Digital Mining Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Digital Mining Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Digital Mining Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Digital Mining Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Digital Mining Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Digital Mining Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Digital Mining Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Digital Mining Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Digital Mining Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Digital Mining Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Digital Mining Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by Type – Global Digital Mining Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

