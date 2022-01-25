Solid Acid Catalyst Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

In acid catalysis and base catalysis a chemical reaction is catalyzed by an acid or a base. Solid acid catalysts are an environmentally-friendly replacement for liquid acids, used in many significant reactions, including alkylation of light hydrocarbon gases to form iso-octane (alkylate) used in reformulated gasoline. Use of organic acids and enzymes for various reactions is to be promoted.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Solid Acid Catalyst in global, including the following market information:

Global Solid Acid Catalyst Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Solid Acid Catalyst Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Solid Acid Catalyst companies in 2021 (%)

The global Solid Acid Catalyst market was valued at 48 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 63 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Acid Clay Catalyst Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Solid Acid Catalyst include Clariant, EP Minerals, Honeywell UOP, Grace, SINOCATA, Albemarle, Johnson Matthey, JGC C&C and Evonik Industries and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Solid Acid Catalyst manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Solid Acid Catalyst Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Solid Acid Catalyst Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Acid Clay Catalyst

Zeolite-based Catalyst

Metal Salt

Cation Exchange Resin

Others

Global Solid Acid Catalyst Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Solid Acid Catalyst Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Petrochemical Industry

Chemical Industry

Others

Global Solid Acid Catalyst Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Solid Acid Catalyst Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Solid Acid Catalyst revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Solid Acid Catalyst revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Solid Acid Catalyst sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Solid Acid Catalyst sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Clariant

EP Minerals

Honeywell UOP

Grace

SINOCATA

Albemarle

Johnson Matthey

JGC C&C

Evonik Industries

Nease Performance Chemicals

