Alkyl Phenol Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Alkylphenols are a family of organic compounds obtained by the alkylation of phenols. The term is usually reserved for commercially important propylphenol, butylphenol, amylphenol, heptylphenol, octylphenol, nonylphenol, dodecylphenol and related “long chain alkylphenols” (LCAPs).
This report contains market size and forecasts of Alkyl Phenol in global, including the following market information:
- Global Alkyl Phenol Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Alkyl Phenol Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
- Global top five Alkyl Phenol companies in 2021 (%)
The global Alkyl Phenol market was valued at 1390.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1598.3 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.0% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Nonylphenol Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Alkyl Phenol include SI Group, TASCO Group, Beijing Jiyi Chemical, DIC Corporation, Huntsman, PCC Group, Jiangsu Lingfei Technology, China Man-Made Fiber Corporation and Sasol, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Alkyl Phenol manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Alkyl Phenol Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Alkyl Phenol Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Nonylphenol
- 2,4-Di-tert-butylphenol
- 2,6-Di-tert-butylphenol
- P-Tert-Butylphenol
- Octylphenol
- Dodecylphenol
Global Alkyl Phenol Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Alkyl Phenol Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Surfactant
- Synthetic Resin
- Antioxidant
- Lubricant Additive
- Others
Global Alkyl Phenol Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Alkyl Phenol Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Alkyl Phenol revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Alkyl Phenol revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Alkyl Phenol sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies Alkyl Phenol sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- SI Group
- TASCO Group
- Beijing Jiyi Chemical
- DIC Corporation
- Huntsman
- PCC Group
- Jiangsu Lingfei Technology
- China Man-Made Fiber Corporation
- Sasol
- Formosan Union Chemical Corp
- Dover Chemical Corporation
- Rosneft
- Zibo Xujia Chemical
- Dongying Kehong Chemicl
- Songwon
- Oxiris
- Anshan Wuhuan Chemical
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Alkyl Phenol Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Alkyl Phenol Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Alkyl Phenol Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Alkyl Phenol Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Alkyl Phenol Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Alkyl Phenol Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Alkyl Phenol Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Alkyl Phenol Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Alkyl Phenol Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Alkyl Phenol Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Alkyl Phenol Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Alkyl Phenol Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Alkyl Phenol Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Alkyl Phenol Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Alkyl Phenol Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Alkyl Phenol Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Alkyl Phenol Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Nonylphenol
4.1.3 2,4-Di-tert-butylphenol
