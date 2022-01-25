Alkyl Phenol Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Alkylphenols are a family of organic compounds obtained by the alkylation of phenols. The term is usually reserved for commercially important propylphenol, butylphenol, amylphenol, heptylphenol, octylphenol, nonylphenol, dodecylphenol and related “long chain alkylphenols” (LCAPs).

This report contains market size and forecasts of Alkyl Phenol in global, including the following market information:

Global Alkyl Phenol Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Alkyl Phenol Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Alkyl Phenol companies in 2021 (%)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/120727/global-alkyl-phenol-market-2022-2028-113

The global Alkyl Phenol market was valued at 1390.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1598.3 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.0% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Nonylphenol Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Alkyl Phenol include SI Group, TASCO Group, Beijing Jiyi Chemical, DIC Corporation, Huntsman, PCC Group, Jiangsu Lingfei Technology, China Man-Made Fiber Corporation and Sasol, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Alkyl Phenol manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Alkyl Phenol Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Alkyl Phenol Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Nonylphenol

2,4-Di-tert-butylphenol

2,6-Di-tert-butylphenol

P-Tert-Butylphenol

Octylphenol

Dodecylphenol

Global Alkyl Phenol Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Alkyl Phenol Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Surfactant

Synthetic Resin

Antioxidant

Lubricant Additive

Others

Global Alkyl Phenol Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Alkyl Phenol Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Alkyl Phenol revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Alkyl Phenol revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Alkyl Phenol sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Alkyl Phenol sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

SI Group

TASCO Group

Beijing Jiyi Chemical

DIC Corporation

Huntsman

PCC Group

Jiangsu Lingfei Technology

China Man-Made Fiber Corporation

Sasol

Formosan Union Chemical Corp

Dover Chemical Corporation

Rosneft

Zibo Xujia Chemical

Dongying Kehong Chemicl

Songwon

Oxiris

Anshan Wuhuan Chemical

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/120727/global-alkyl-phenol-market-2022-2028-113

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Alkyl Phenol Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Alkyl Phenol Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Alkyl Phenol Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Alkyl Phenol Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Alkyl Phenol Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Alkyl Phenol Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Alkyl Phenol Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Alkyl Phenol Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Alkyl Phenol Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Alkyl Phenol Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Alkyl Phenol Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Alkyl Phenol Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Alkyl Phenol Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Alkyl Phenol Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Alkyl Phenol Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Alkyl Phenol Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Alkyl Phenol Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Nonylphenol

4.1.3 2,4-Di-tert-butylphenol

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/